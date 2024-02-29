Disney Plus is just £1.99 per month right now — how to get it

The end of the month is here and Disney is celebrating with a surprise discount on one of the best streaming services we've tested.

For a limited time, new and returning members can get Disney Plus Standard with Ads for just £1.99 per month for your first three months. After your first three months, you'll pay the standard price of £4.99 per month. (You can also choose to cancel the service once the deal price is expired). That's one of the best Disney Plus deals we've seen.

Disney Plus: was £4.99/month now £1.99/month @ Disney

New or returning members: Disney is offering a surprise discount on its Disney Plus Standard plan. For a limited time, you can get Disney Plus Standard (ad-supported) for £1.99/month for your first three months. After your three months are up, you'll pay the regular price of £4.99/month. You'll have access to the service's entire range of content including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. This deal ends March 14.

Disney Plus is the ultimate home of all things Disney. You’ll find a vast library housing pretty much every classic and modern Disney movie and TV show you can think of. If that wasn't enough by itself, there's also loads of content from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The service isn't just home to classic content either. There’s also a treasure trove of originals including show sets in the Marvel Universe such as Loki, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. Star Wars originals include The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka. Plus, the wealth of new National Geographics docs shouldn’t be overlooked either.

This deal is valid through March 14. Not sure what to watch? Check out our guide to the best Disney Plus movies.