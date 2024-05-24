Amazon's entire Fire TV Stick lineup is on sale — 5 deals I recommend from $19

Thinking of upgrading your streaming game? Now's the time to pull the trigger, as Amazon is having a huge sale on all its Fire TV streaming devices. Whether you have a budget-friendly model in mind or want something to get the most out of your 4K TV, there's something for everyone.

The sale includes some of the best streaming devices we've tested. Our favorite Amazon streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is on sale for $39 at Amazon — a record-low price. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Cube is $109 at Amazon. That's a $30 savings, and $5 less than the lowest price we've seen so far this year. It combines all the functionality of a Fire TV Stick and an Alexa smart speaker in one handy little cube, making it excellent value. The TV Cube's Ethernet, USB-A and HDMI-IN ports also make it easy to jump between different devices.

Below you can find five deals we recommend during Amazon's sale. And if you're still itching to find more ways to save, be sure to check out our daily collection of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales right now.

Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.