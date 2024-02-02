WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live stream tonight: How to watch online, start time, card

Following the Royal Rumble, the superstars of the WWE are currently cruising down the road to Wrestlemania. But for the NXT Universe, the superstars of tomorrow are looking toward the Stand & Deliver premium live event during Wrestlemania weekend. And the first step towards the biggest event of the year for the black and gold brand is NXT Vengeance Day.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Sunday 12 a.m. GMT / 11 a.m. AEST

• Kickoff show time: One hour before

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

Love may be a battlefield, but for this year’s Vengeance Day on February 4, 2024, NXT’s top talent will battle it out at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. With a card filled with three title matches and the finals of one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of professional wrestling, the show is sure to be a must-see. But if you can’t make it to the Volunteer State this weekend, we have a complete rundown of ways you can watch from anywhere around the world.

How to watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save cash by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Right now, you can get Peacock for $1.99 per month. This deal will last an entire year, though it is only available to new subscribers. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $19.99, which essentially gives you two months free.!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom will grab WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

Watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 in Australia

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 card and predictions

If NXT Vengeance Day 2024 were to have an alternate title or a subtitle, it would be “A Tale of Two Tricks.” After displaying main character energy since he first stepped foot in the WWE Performance Center, Trick Williams will be pulling double duty at the upcoming PLE. First, he and Carmelo Hayes will face off against frenemies Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin AKA The Wolf Dogs to determine this year’s winner of the Dusty Cup. The Trick-Melo Gang have had each other’s backs for a long time and they have much more experience as a tag team than their imposing opponents. Though Breakker and Corbin have been impressive as of late, Hayes and Williams are heavily favored to take home the trophy created in honor of wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer, and grandfather of NXT “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

However, the ballin’ duo have had other issues as of late. After having his New Year’s Evil championship match postponed due to Ilja Dragunov’s health, Williams found himself competing in two of the biggest matches of his career on the same night. According to Hayes, “The Mad Dragon” did this on purpose to play mind games with his opponent. But Dragunov maintains that there’s nothing but respect between himself and his challenger. And on top of all that, the champion is being accused of attacking Williams months ago to delay his challenger’s NXT Title chase. Obviously, things are very stressful for the rising star as he’s being pulled in so many directions. Will all the pressure squash him or will he turn into a diamond and shine? We’ll find out for sure on Sunday, but the entire NXT Universe is in Trick’s corner as he takes on some of the most dominating forces on the roster on the same night.

The wild card here is Hayes. The man known as the A Champion has never been shy about doing what he has to do to get ahead in the game. “Melo Don’t Miss” isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s been a promise since the superstar debuted in NXT and captured title after title. And now that he’s making more waves on the main roster, his star is shining brighter than ever. But does that mean that he’s burning so bright that he’ll burn a long-standing bridge with his best friend if it looks like he’s starting to eclipse him? Surely Hayes isn’t that insecure, right? Again, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out during WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024. But as the old saying in wrestling goes: “Never say never.”

Here’s the full card for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024:

The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, & Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, & Jaida Parker) w/ SCRYPTS

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker

No Disqualification Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

