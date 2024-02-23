Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers live stream: How to watch World Club Challenge 2024 online and for free

For the 30th time, the rugby league champions of the U.K. and Australia will come face-to-face in the annual World Club Challenge. With the tally of wins shared at 14 each, Saturday's game will take one nation ahead in the total wins. You can watch Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Wigan vs Penrith live stream, date, time, channels The World Club Challenge live stream takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24 (Feb. 25 in Australia)

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 25)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / 9Now (Aus)

The visitors will be eager to redeem the pain of last year's cruel one-point loss. Played in a combination of boiling heat and torrential storms, the Panthers mounted an impressive comeback against St Helens to push the game to extra time. But a Lewis Dodd drop goal won it for the English side, securing a 13-12 victory.

That broke up a three-year Aussie winning streak, with Wigan Warriors themselves being the last English side to win the contest in 2017 for a record fourth time.

The Panthers have been three times the bridesmaids in the World Club Challenge. Their NRL Grand Final win in October came at a cost, with playmaking five-eighth Jarome Luai still injured from that game. But otherwise they are firing on all cylinders and co-captains Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary will see this as a prime opportunity to get their hands on the trophy.

The Warriors had hoped that this would be their opportunity to showcase new signing Luke Thompson to fans at the DW Stadium. Unfortunately, he was injured in the first game of the Super League season at Castleford last weekend.

Australia vs the U.K. is always a must-see event, no matter the code or sport. So read on to discover where to watch Wigan vs Penrith live streams and watch the 2024 World Club Challenge where you are.

How to watch World Club Challenge 2024 live stream for FREE

There's great news for rugby fans no matter which side of the planet you live — the World Club Challenge 2024 is being shown for free in the U.K. and Australia.

Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers is going out on BBC Two on TV in the U.K., which means that it will also be live streamed on the station's BBC iPlayer streaming service for FREE (with a valid TV licence).

While Down Under, 9Gem has the TV coverage. That means you can live stream the World Club Challenge 2024 on its free 9Now service.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the game is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the BBC or 9Now overseas. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN service rankings as it's fast, works on lots of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and easy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Penrith live stream in the U.K.

Great news for U.K.-based rugby league fans: the Wigan match is being broadcast on the free-to-air BBC. It will be shown on BBC Two at 8 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Feb. 24.

It will be also available to stream live and on catch-up in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV licence of course.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

The 2024 World Club Challenge is also being shown on Sky Sports or with a Now Sports Membership.

Whichever streaming service you prefer to watch through, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent them from working If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on. Scroll up for more information and instructions.

How to watch Penrith Panthers vs Wigan in Australia

Aussies can watch the World Club Challenge play out on 9Gem. That means you'll also be able to live stream the game on 9Now online for free; all you need is an Australian postcode.

Alternatively, you can watch the footy on Fox League 502 on your Foxtel plan or specialist streaming service Kayo Sports. The latter's affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and host plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports. Plus, you can enjoy a 7-day free trial to try it out first.

Penrith Panthers vs Wigan Warriors will kick-off at 7 a.m. AEDT on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 25.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

Can I watch aWigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers live stream in the U.S. (or Canada)?

It looks like rugby league fans in North America are in for a disappointment. None of the usual avenues to watch games from the U.K. or Australia such as Peacock or the NRL Player have the 2024 World Club Challenge in their schedules.

If you are from across the pond or Down Under and are desperate to watch the game, you can access still stream it live with a VPN such as ExpressVPN. That will trick your laptop, smartphone or streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country, letting you watch your normal BBC iPlayer or 9Now coverage.

How to watch Warriors vs Panthers live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs from $24.99/week.