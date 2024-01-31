Watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams: the first Spanish stage race of 2024

The 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is the 75th running of the early season stage race and will give the climbers five chances to get a 2024 win under their belts.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams takes place between Wednesday January 1st and Sunday February 4.

► Start time each day: 3 p.m. CET / 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. AEDT (next day)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — RTVE (Spain)

► U.S. — FloBikes

► U.K. — Discovery +

The early season racing starts to gather pace with the first of the Spanish stage races, the 75th edition of the Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana. Even though there are no giant mountains, the five very hilly stages set in and around the city of Valencia make this a race for the climbers, not the sprinters.

All are lumpy but stage four is the toughest. The 175km between Teulada Moraira and Vall d’Ebo has an uphill finish that will prove pivotal in the race outcome.

Favourites for the overall are the duo of Matej Mohoric and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain - Victorious), the twin attack of Aleksander Vlasov, and Jai Hindley (BORA - hansgrohe) and Brandon McNulty UAE (Team Emirates).

FREE 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams

If you live in Spain, then you can look forward to a FREE Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream in 2024. RTVE is set to serve up a free stream of this early season stage race each day from 15.00 (CET).

If you're based in Spain but aren't at home to catch that free Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

How to watch the 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+. A standard subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year which buys you all cycling coverage as well as sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

How to watch 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana route and schedule

The Stages:

Stage 1 | Wednesday Jan 31| Benicássim — Castellón (167 km)

Stage 2 | Thursday Feb 1 | Canals — Mancom de la Valldigna (162.7 km)

Stage 3 | Friday Feb 2| San Vicente del Raspeig — Orihuela (161.3 km)

Stage 4 | Saturday Feb 3 | Teulada Moraira — Vall d’Ebo (175.2 km)

Stage 5 | Sunday Feb 4 | Bétera — Valencia (93 km)

Route map:

