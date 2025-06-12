How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live stream: watch boxing, PPV price, start time, TV channel, fight card

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 live stream from Wembley Stadium, London, UK, is a rematch for the undisputed world heavyweight title.

The original wasn't without incident, with a Dubois punch on the belt line called low by the referee that knocked Usyk off his feet in a fight the Ukrainian went on to win. Dubois, though, has revenge in his sights — and you can watch Dubois vs Usyk live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Usyk vs Dubois live stream, start time, PPV ► Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

► Main card: TBD

► Usyk vs Dubois 2 (approx.): 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. AEST (Sat).

• U.S. PPV — DAZN

• U.K. PPV — DAZN

• Watch abroad — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Usyk's performance was questioned initially after feeling the full force of Dubois' dynamite fists to body in the first fight. Eventually, the Ukrainian came through to stop the Brit in the ninth round, but only after getting a full five minutes to recover from a blow ruled low but looked on the belt line at best.

Dubois' successes since, including a savage destruction of Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September, have made Usyk's win look a little better since. He possesses raw power, but can he get to Usyk, the supreme boxer and mover who toys with opponents as well-schooled as Tyson Fury.

Check out all the need-to-know information on how to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams below, plus a stacked undercard – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. We think NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the fight and tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the Usyk vs Dubois 2 live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $59.99.

There's also a bundle PPV package available with your choice of fights that happen in the weeks building up to Usyk vs Dubois 2. Buy the Usyk vs Dubois 2 with either Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (on June 28) PPV or The Ring III event (Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda on July 12) for just $94.99, and you'll get access to both events.

You must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold, with seven days' free access to the service with every PPV purchase.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Usyk vs Dubois 2 live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is home to some of the biggest showdowns in boxing and beyond

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams in the U.K.

The Usyk vs Dubois live stream, plus the soon to be announced undercard, is available on DAZN in the U.K.. The DAZN PPV costs £24.99.

Fancy Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (on June 28) PPV or The Ring III event (Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda on July 12) as part of a bundle? You can buy both for £39.99.

Remember, you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN is the home of boxing in the U.K., with hundreds of shows live and on demand every year.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

If you're outside the U.K., you can catch Usyk vs Dubois 2 online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $59.99.

As in the U.S., if you want to combine it with the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (on June 28) PPV or The Ring III event (Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda on July 12), you can buy a bundle for $94.99.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, with prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN so that you can catch your stream as usual.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Usyk vs Dubois 2 live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$19.99. If you want the aforementioned bundle, it'll set you back AU$34.99.

You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN if you're outside Oz right now.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Garcia vs Romero fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ139.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free 7-day trial if you only want to watch Garcia vs Romero.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the moment, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN so you can catch all your streams as you usually would.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Usyk vs Dubois 2 live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

The PPV costs $19.99 in any country not listed above.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN so that you can stream all the boxing.

Can I watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 for free? No, there are no free Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams. You'll need to pay for the PPV to watch the action as it happens. To be fair it's pretty reasonably priced for a huge boxing bout, and if you buy from DAZN you get a 7-day free trial included in the price. Just remember to cancel before the 7 days are up else you will be charged for a monthly subscription.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Oleksandr Usyk Daniel Dubois Nationality Ukrainian U.K. Date of birth January 17, 1987 September 6, 1997 Height 6' 3" 6' 5" Reach 78" 78" Total fights 23 24 Record 23-0 (14 KOs) 22-2 (21 KOs)

Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight card

The fight card hasn't been announced for this undisputed world heavyweight title bout, but you can be assured that it'll be stacked with the best fighters from the U.K. and abroad.

We'll update details here when we have them.

