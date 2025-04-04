Tour of Flanders 2025: How to watch the UCI WorldTour race live online from anywhere

Two years ago, Tadej Pogacar topped the Ronde van Vlaanderen podium ahead of Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen, and we're in for a thrilling rematch on Sunday. Pogacar is the best road cyclist on the planet, but van der Poel is the reigning champion and a three-time winner, and he's in blistering form.

Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates The 2025 Tour of Flanders takes place on Sunday, April 6.

► Time: 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. GMT / 6 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (AUS), L'Equipe (FRA), Sporza (BEL)

• U.S. — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+ / TNT Sports

A fourth victory would make the Dutchman the most decorated rider in the history of De Ronde, and while there's never any telling what kind of white-knuckle strategy Pogacar will have cooked up in his mind, van der Poel's best chances lie in a wheel-to-wheel sprint finish.

If he's still clinging on to his rival's tail by the time Paterberg rolls into view one last time, as he did at the Milan-San Remo, he knows Pogacar won't be able to match his explosive pace. Pedersen, meanwhile, came closest to pipping Pogacar and van der Poel two years ago but was caught after breaking away too early. The Dane is another rider in excellent form.

Then there's Wout van Aert, who's having a tough time of things but remains Belgium's best hope. After costing his team at the Dwars door Vlaanderen in the week, he looked utterly devastated, and will need to clear his head quickly.

You'll find the schedule and route at the bottom of this page. Here's how to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 from anywhere — starting with free streams.

Free Tour of Flanders live streams

Fans can look forward to free Tour of Flanders coverage in select territories.

The race is available to watch for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia, with English commentary.

You'll also find free live streams on Sporza in Belgium, and L'Equipe in France.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Tour of Flanders for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

How to watch a Tour of Flanders live stream from abroad

It's only natural that you'll want to watch your usual home coverage of Tour of Flanders, especially if it's free-to-air. But what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Tour of Flanders is being live streamed on FloBikes. A FloBikes subscription costs $29.99 per month, or $150 per year.

If you're currently out of the U.S., but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN, as explained above.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to set your device to appear you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports will host Tour of Flanders coverage in the U.K., across TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in Australia

In Australia, Tour of Flanders 2025 is free-to-air on SBS's streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Use a VPN to unblock the free SBS stream if you're traveling outside of Oz. Details just above. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 in Europe

Aside from in France and Belgium, where public broadcasters are showing the race for free, European viewers wanting to watch Tour of Flanders can do so through Eurosport, Discovery+, and Max — all part of the Warner Bros. Discovery stable.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages, but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the U.K., Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Tour of Flanders 2025 schedule and route

Start times

Men's start time: 4 a.m.

4 a.m. Women's start time: 8:45 a.m.



(All times ET)

Route

(Image credit: Ronde van Vlaanderen)

