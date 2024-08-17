M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream: How to watch boxing online

Christian M'billi vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko sees the unbeaten French fighter take on the more experienced Ukrainian, as the two super middleweights go at in Quebec City — and you can watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream start time ► Date: Sat, August 17, 2024

► Venue: Centre Videotron, Quebec City

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Aug 18) / 10 a.m. AEST (Aug 18).

► M'billi vs Derevyanchenko: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Aug. 18) / 1 p.m. AEST (Aug. 18).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+

• U.K.— Watch on Sky Sports

• CHEAP STREAM — Megogo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Christian M'billi is set for arguably the toughest challenge of his impressive career to date when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko in Canada this weekend. M'billi heads into the fight with a 27-0-0 record, with 23 of those victories coming by knockout - including a first-round KO against Mark Heffron in May.

M'billi, who uses an orthodox stance and stands at 5ft 8.5in, is a power puncher whose style has been compared to that of the iconic Mike Tyson. The Frenchman hopes that a victory this weekend will bring him a title shot, but he cannot afford to look any further ahead than Saturday's bout.

Derevyanchenko's 15-0-5 record is less formidable than M'billi's, but the 38-year-old has challenged for three middleweight titles and should not be underestimated. The Ukrainian has pushed fighters like Gennady Golovkin hard in the past, but he is probably past his best now. He is also at a reach disadvantage and is nine years older than his opponent.

M'billi is a strong favorite for Saturday's showdown in Quebec City. Can the Frenchman take another step towards a title challenge?

Here's where to watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream in Ukraine

You can watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams via Ukrainian streaming service Megogo.

You'll want the Light plan as it includes sports. Better yet, you can get your first 14 days for just 1UAH – around $0.03 or £0.02!

If you’re normally in Ukraine but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you use one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite for price and performance is NordVPN.

Watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your regular stream?

You can still watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a Ukraine.-based stream, choose a server in the Ukraine.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the fight without being geo-blocked.

M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams by country

How to watch the M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams via ESPN+, too, which requires you to get a month's subscription to ESPN+, which brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf and lacrosse from $10.99 a month.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream on your usual service, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., a M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream is available on Sky Sports. If you want to match the full main card, tune in to Sky Sports Action at 1 a.m BST. At 4 a.m. BST, the M'billi vs Derevyanchenko fight will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko online as usual, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams in Canada

Unfortunately, there are not currently any listed M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams in Canada. We will be sure to update this page if one emerges in the run-up to the fight.

Based in the U.S. or U.K. and traveling in Canada? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual subscriptions from home.

How to watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams in Australia

As things stand, a M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream has not been announced in Australia. Check back here before Saturday to see if that has changed.

Live in the U.S. or U.K. but traveling in Australia? You can watch the fight on your usual subscription with a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live streams in New Zealand

There are not currently any options for a M'billi vs Derevyanchenko live stream in New Zealand either. We will keep checking to see if one is announced before the fight.

Remember, if you're in NZ at the minute but hail from the U.S. or the U.K., you can t tune in via your usual subscriptions with the help of a VPN such as NordVPN.

M'billi vs Derevyanchenko: Tale of the Tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Christian M'billi Sergiy Derevyanchenko Nationality France Ukraine Date of birth April 26th, 1995 October 31st, 1985 Height 5' 8.5" 5' 9" Reach 72" 67.5" Total fights 27 20 Record 27-0-0 (23 KOs) 15-0-5 (10 KOs)

M'billi vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko; Super middleweight

Osleys Iglesias vs. Sena Agbeko; Super middleweight

Dzmitry Asanau vs. Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda; Lightweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello; Heavyweight

Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo; Women's super featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Santiago Fernandez; Middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr; Lightweight

Thomas Chabot vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil; Super featherweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar; Super middleweight