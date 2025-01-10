Masters live stream 2025: How to watch snooker for free from anywhere, schedule, O'Sullivan withdraws

The 2025 Masters has much to live up to. Last year's edition was punctuated by wasps and tantrums, as Ronnie O'Sullivan raged his way to a record eighth Masters title, cursing Alexandra Palace, World Snooker and his fellow professionals along the way. On Friday he withdrew from this year's Johnstone Paint Masters on 'medical grounds'.

► U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

► U.S., AUS — Watch on WST Play

The top seed was drawn against two-time champion John Higgins in Sunday afternoon's opener but O'Sullivan has officially ditched the Ally Pally tournament after a chaotic week that saw him withdraw from the Championship League Snooker event and 'throw his cue in the bin' (others have said The Rocket simply 'discarded it', which sounds far less dramatic).

Neil Robertson has stepped in at the last minute and will now take O’Sullivan's place in the 2025 Masters line-up, which runs from 12-19 January at Alexandra Palace in London. Robertson will be on a collision course with Mark Selby, Mark Allen and Carter.

Judd Trump has roared back into form this season, winning three tournaments and reaching two further finals, and enters the Triple Crown tournament as the world No.1 and No.3 seed. He's on the same side of the draw as Kyren Wilson, who as world champion, is seeded No.2.

FREE Masters live streams

The 2025 Masters is being shown for free on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K..

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free Masters coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

How to watch Masters snooker in the U.S.

You'll need a subscription to WST Play to watch the Masters live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back £7 per month, which is roughly $8.70, or £70 per year, the equivalent of around $87.

How to watch Masters snooker in the U.K.

In the U.K., every match of the 2025 Masters will be shown on either BBC Two, BBC Four or the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch Masters live streams for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

The tournament is also being shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes coverage of a wide array of live sports, including cycling, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which carries all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Masters snooker in Australia

WST Play is the only place to watch the Masters in Australia.

A subscription costs £7 per month, which works out at AU$14, or £70 per year, which is AU$140.

Masters schedule 2025

(All times ET)

First Round

Sunday, January 12

8am – Neil Robertson Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) vs John Higgins (15)

2pm – Shaun Murphy (8) vs Gary Wilson (11)

Monday, 13 January

8am – Mark Williams (6) vs Ding Junhui (9)

2pm – Mark Selby (4) vs Ali Carter (12)

Tuesday, 14 January

8am – Judd Trump (3) vs Barry Hawkins (13)

2pm – Mark Allen (5) vs Si Jiahui (14)

Wednesday, 15 January

8am – Kyren Wilson (2) vs Zhang Anda (10)

2pm – Luca Brecel (7) vs Chris Wakelin (16)

Quarter-finals

Thursday, 16 January

8am – TBC vs TBC

2pm – TBC vs TBC

Friday, 17 January

8am – TBC vs TBC

2pm – TBC vs TBC

Semi-finals

Saturday, 18 January

8am – TBC vs TBC

2pm – TBC vs TBC

Final

Sunday, 19 January

8am – TBC vs TBC

2pm – TBC vs TBC

Who won last year's Masters? Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Ali Carter 10-7 in a tense 2024 Masters final, after which the pair reignited their personal feud. Carter accused his rival of "snotting ... all over the floor", to which O'Sullivan responded with an jaw-dropping tirade that took aim at Carter, the Masters, World Snooker and his fellow professionals. "[Carter is] a f*****g nightmare. Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person," was one of his lighter remarks. O'Sullivan and Carter also barged into each other at the 2018 World Championship.

