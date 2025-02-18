ICC Champions Trophy live stream 2025: How to watch cricket tournament online from anywhere

The 2025 Champions Trophy sees the eight best 50-over sides in the world head to Pakistan and the U.A.E. to try and win the first playing of this ICC tournament in almost a decade.

You can watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 cricket live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

2025 Champions Trophy live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy runs from Wednesday, February 19 to Sunday, March 9. Full schedule below.

► FREE — Tamasha / PTV Sports (Pakistan)

► U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Playing a classic two groups of four, semi-finals and final format, it's also the first time that the likes of India, England and South Africa have flexed their ODI muscles in an ICC competition since Australia captured the World Cup in such style in 2023.

Much of the talk in the lead-up to the tournament has been on the subject of venues, with favorites India refusing to step foot across the border into Pakistan. That means Rohit Sharma's men will play all of their fixtures in Dubai, with the rest being contested in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

A cavalcade of the globe's finest talent is set to grace those four venues over the course of the two-and-a-half week tournament, with generational batters Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Babar Azam all making their respective squads.

Our full guide below explains how to watch ICC Champions Trophy live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free as the tournament gets underway in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streams for free

There are free TV broadcasts in Pakistan thanks to PTV and Ten Sports. That means you can also pick up free Champions Trophy live streams on the following websites:

Tamasha — Pakistan

PTV Sports — Pakistan

Abroad? Use this VPN to unblock your local stream. See below.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch live ICC Champions Trophy streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming site or app and watch an ICC Champions Trophy live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get it through Sling TV, as part of a special package for a similar price.

You don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow. Instead, you can sign up to its Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, which includes Willow amongst its Indian-focussed channels. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like south of the border, the ICC Champions Trophy will show on Willow in Canada. Check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for $8.99/month or $79.99/year.

Traveling abroad? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the exclusive place to watch 2025 Champions Trophy matches in the U.K. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? You could consider a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, or a rolling monthly subscription is £34.99.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find ICC Champions Trophy live streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime subscriptions start at $9.99/month, with savings if you sign up for the year. You can also pay more to get rid of the ads. If you're a new user, you can also sign up for a 30-day FREE trial.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access Champions Trophy live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those looking to watch live on TV, these games will also be shown on regular Sky Sport.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a reputable VPN service, such as NordVPN.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in India can watch ICC Champions Trophy action on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

ICC Champions Trophy schedule 2025

Click to see all ICC Champions Trophy fixtures▼ Wednesday, February 19

Pakistan v New Zealand — National Stadium, Karachi Thursday, February 20

Bangladesh v India — Dubai International Cricket Stadium Friday, February 21

Afghanistan v South Africa — National Stadium, Karachi Saturday, February 22

Australia v England — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sunday, February 23

Pakistan v India — Dubai International Cricket Stadium Monday, February 24

Bangladesh v New Zealand — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Tuesday, February 25

Australia v South Africa — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Wednesday, February 26

Afghanistan v England — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Thursday, February 27

Pakistan v Bangladesh — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Friday, February 28

Afghanistan v Australia — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Saturday, March 1

South Africa v England — National Stadium, Karachi Sunday, March 2

New Zealand v India — Dubai International Cricket Stadium Tuesday, March 4

Semi-final 1 — Dubai International Cricket Stadium Wednesday, March 5

Semi-final 2 — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sunday, March 9

Final — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore or Dubai International Cricket Stadium All matches scheduled for 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT (2 p.m. local time) start

More from Tom's Guide