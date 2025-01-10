How to watch Big Bash League 2025: live stream BBL 14 cricket online from anywhere, free streams, playoffs

The 14th edition of the Big Bash League is in full swing, with league matches daily. It will conclude with the final on January 27. Follow our guide below for where to watch Big Bash League live streams from anywhere with NordVPN — and potentially for FREE!

This Australian domestic T20 league involves eight teams with each state's capital city having at least one side, with Sydney and Melbourne having two teams each. BBL 14 involves 44 matches at 11 venues across the country. Each side plays 10 league games, and then the top four in the league go into the playoffs.

Perth Scorchers are the most successful side, having won in five of the thirteen previous years. But Brisbane Heat are the defending champions, having defeated Sydney Sixers by 54 runs in last year’s final. This was Sydney Sixers third consecutive final loss, and fifth successive appearance in the final.

It was Brisbane Heat’s second title, making them the third most successful BBL side, behind Sydney Sixers, who have three titles, and Perth Scorchers.

Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder all have a single title. Melbourne Stars and Holbart Hurricanes, both have twice been runners up, have yet to win the competition. Hurricanes have the unique distinction of never having finished either top or bottom. The only other side never to have won the wooden spoon are the Strikers.

Here's how to watch every ball of BBL 14 online and potentially for FREE.

Free Big Bash League live stream

Cricket fans in Australia can watch many of the games for FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service including all the playoff matches and the 2025 Big Bash final.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the BBL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

BBL live streams around the world

BBL 2025 live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7 plus for Aussies abroad.

How to watch BBL 2025 around the world

How to watch Big Bash League live streams in the U.K.

Big Bash League is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Big Bash live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every match of the BBL for FREE on Channel 7. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7+ streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Kayo Sports is also where you can watch Fox Sports and the BBL. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial. Going to be outside Oz during the BBL? Simply download our favorite VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch Big Bash League live in the U.S. without cable

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the BBL 2024/25 in the US. Not got cable? No worries, as you can get Willow TV from just $10/month via the Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex packages on Sling TV.

Watch Big Bash League live online in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Big Bash League live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by downloading our favourite VPN

How to watch Big Bash League live streams in India

Fans in India can watch BBL14 on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Where to watch Big Bash League 2025 live in South Africa

BBL 14 is being televised on subscription service SuperSport.

You can also live stream the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

If you are already a SuperSport subscriber but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

BBL 14 playoff schedule 2024/25

Big Bash League 14: playoff fixtures

January 21: Qualifier – first v second

Qualifier – first v second January 22: Knockout – third v fourth

Knockout – third v fourth January 24: Challenger – loser of the Qualifier v winner of the Knockout

Challenger – loser of the Qualifier v winner of the Knockout January 27: Final – winner of the Qualifier v winner of the Challenger

Every Big Bash League squad 2024/25

BBL 14: squads

Adelaide Strikers: James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Liam Scott, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti. Coach: Tim Paine.

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood, Daniel Drew, Tom Whitney, Tom Straker, Tom Banton (England). Coach: Johan Botha.

Hobart Hurricanes: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright, Marcus Bean. Coach: Jeff Vaughan

Melbourne Renegades: Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa, Hassan Khan (USA/Pakistan), Callum Stow. Coach: Cameron White

Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke (England), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Austin Anlezark, Blake Macdonald. Coach: Peter Moores

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Josh Inglis, Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson. Coach: Adam Voges

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England), Lachlan Shaw. Coach: Greg Shipperd.

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Tom Andrews, Hugh Weibgen, Dan Christian. Coach: Trevor Bayliss.

