Wardley vs Clarke live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

The rivalry between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke has been simmering for nearly a year. The white-collar boxer against the Olympic medallist, it's an Easter Sunday fight not to be missed — and you can watch Wardley vs Clarke live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Wardley vs Clarke live stream, Date, Time, Channels ► Date: Sunday, March 31

► Venue: O2 Arena, London, U.K.

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Fabio Wardley is almost unique among top British heavyweights. Not only does the 29-year-old from Ipswich not have a nickname going into what will be his 18th professional fight on Sunday, he has reached this point via the white-collar boxing route. Beginning with four underground shows while still working as a recruitment consultant and playing amateur weekend soccer, Wardley's career has blossomed and he now holds the British heavyweight title, with defeats of Nick Webb, Nathan Gorman and most recently David Adeleye on an increasingly impressive resume. He's a fearsome puncher, with Anthony Joshua's trainer Ben Davison in his corner.

Frazer Clarke, meanwhile, is a highly schooled amateur who won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Since turning pro in 2021, the 32-year-old has tried to move quickly and recently beat an out-of-shape former world title challenger in the form of Mariusz Wach, followed by Dave Allen last September. This fight for Wardley's British and WBA continental belts had been ordered last April, but Clarke pulled out of purse bids for reasons that have never been revealed. 'Duck' is a strong word in boxing, but that's what the Wardley camp use.

Here's everything you need to watch a Wardley vs Clarke live stream, including options from around the world, plus the tale of the tape and expected odds.

Watch Wardley vs Clarke in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch the Wardley vs Clarke live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, which did a recent deal to show all the BOXXER shows from Sky Sports in the U.K. across the pond. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

Watch Wardley vs Clarke from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your Peacock subscription?

Watch Wardley vs Clarke in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting a Wardley vs Clarke live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18 per month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Can you watch Wardley vs Clarke in Canada?

At the time of writing, unfortunately there isn't a broadcaster announced for a Wardley vs Clarke live stream in Canada. We'll keep checking for any late deals that have been done, though, and update this page if we find anything.

Can you watch Wardley vs Clarke in Australia?

Unfortunately, it's a similar case Down Under because as it stands there is no broadcaster for a Wardley vs Clarke live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Fabio Wardley Frazer Clarke Nationality U.K. U.K. Date of birth December 18, 1994 September 7, 1991 Height 6' 5" 6' 5.5" Reach 78" 78" Total fights 17 8 Record 17-0 (16 KOs) 8-0 (6 KOs)

Wardley vs Clarke fight card

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke ; Heavyweight

; Heavyweight Florian Marku vs. Chris Kongo; Welterweight

Callum Simpson vs. Dullsa Mbabe; Super middleweight

Viddal Riley vs. Mikael Lawal; Cruiserweight

Alen Babic vs. Stever Robinson; Heavyweight

Ben Whittaker vs. Leon Willings; Light heavyweight

Wardley vs Clarke odds

DraftKings has the odds with Wardley as the favorite (-235), while Clarke is the +185 underdog.