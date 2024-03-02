Tokyo Marathon live stream 2024: How to watch online from anywhere

The 2024 Tokyo Marathon will be Eliud Kipchoge's last outing before he switches focus to the Olympics, and, as the first World Marathon Major to be held since the untimely death of world record holder Kelvin Kiptum three weeks ago, it promises to be a moving occasion.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tokyo Marathon from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2024 Tokyo Marathon live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Tokyo Marathon takes place on Saturday (Mar. 2).

► Time — 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT / 12:10 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 11:10 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 3)

► Spain — RTVE (FREE STREAM)

► U.S. — FloTrack

► U.K. — FloTrack / Discovery +

Kiptum vs Kipchoge was the rivalry this sport has been crying out for, and the 39-year-old will surely have the 24-year-old in his thoughts as he pounds the familiar 26.2-mile route from the Metropolitan Government Building to the Tokyo International Exhibition Center.

Kipchoge set the Tokyo Marathon record when he raced to victory in the Japanese capital two years ago, and he'll have fellow Kenyans Timothy Kiplagat, Kipkemoi Vincent and Benson Kipruto for company at the 2024 edition.

Sifan Hassan is the favorite in the women's race. The Dutchwoman spent a decade dominating middle-distance events before turning her attentions to marathon-running last year, and she's won both races she's competed in, posting the second-fastest time in history the process. Will reigning Tokyo champion Rosemary Wanjiru or world champion Amane Beriso be able to keep up?

Here's how to watch a 2024 Tokyo Marathon live stream online from anywhere.

FREE Tokyo Marathon live stream

The 2024 Tokyo Marathon is being live streamed for free on RTVE in Spain.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free Tokyo Marathon coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tokyo Marathon live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Tokyo Marathon live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there at the time of the race?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Spaniard who's currently in Australia could watch Tokyo Marathon live streams free on RTVE even though they're not in Spain.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tokyo Marathon via FloTrack.

A subscription costs $29.99 per month or $210 per year, which works out at $17.50 monthly).

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the Tokyo Marathon by using a good VPN.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the U.K.

FloTrack is also showing the Tokyo Marathon in the U.K. and, again, a subscription to the streamer costs US$29.99 (approximately £25) per month or US$210 (around £170) per year.

The race is available to live stream on Discovery +. A standard subscription will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes cycling, snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, meanwhile, includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) and costs £30.99 per month.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Tokyo Marathon live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Can you watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters in Australia have picked up the rights for the 2024 Tokyo Marathon.

If you're from Spain but currently Down Under in Oz, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the race as if you were back at home.