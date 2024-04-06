How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2024: live stream cycling online

There are some bike races you can dip in and out of but the Paris-Roubaix 2024 – known to cycling fans as the 'Queen of the classics' – demands total attention from start to finish.

Anything can happen on the horrendous cobbled roads of Northern France so read on and we'll show you how to watch Paris-Roubaix 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Paris-Roubaix 2024 live streams: Date, Time, Channels Paris-Roubaix 2024 live streams take place on Sunday, April 7.

► Start time: 5.45 a.m. ET / 2.45 a.m. PT / 9.45 a.m. BST / 8.45 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia)

• USA — FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

This year, race organisers have added an extra two sectors of the hellish pavé that makes the Paris-Roubaix so famous. The total distance raced on cobbles is now 55.7 kilometres, split across 29 sectors, counting down as the race closes in on the famous velodrome in Roubaix.

Starting in Compiegne the total race distance is a huge 259.9 kilometres but it’s the cobbled stretches that really count and especially the five star sectors such as Mons-en-Pévèle (#11), the Carrefour de l’Arbre (#3) and the dreaded Trouée d’Arenberg (#19) which is where the favourites will all want to be right at the front.

Last year’s emphatic winner Mathieu Van de Poel (Alpecin - Deceuninck) returns to try and double up but he will be without his principle rival as Wout Van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) crashed last Wednesday breaking multiple bones. The role of second favourite now falls on the shoulders of the Gent Wevelgem winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek) who proved that Van de Poel can be beaten.

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

FREE Paris-Roubaix 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia, the FREE Paris-Roubaix free live stream is on SBS On-Demand(with English commentary).

In Belgium, you can look forward to a FREE Paris-Roubaix live stream on Sporza.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch 2024 Paris-Roubaix live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Paris-Roubaix on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of Paris-Roubaix will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Paris-Roubaix on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Paris-Roubaix route 2024