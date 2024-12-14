Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card
Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh on Sunday represents another opportunity for the hard-hitting Body Snatcher to get back among the heavyweight elite — and you can watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: Sun, Dec. 15, 2024
► Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester
► Main card: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Mon).
► Ringwalks (est.): 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. AEST (Monday).
Whyte had been due for a heavyweight rematch with Anthony Joshua in 2023 but a failed drugs test – since declared to have been down to a contaminated supplement – stalled the former WBC title challenger's comeback. The Body Snatcher is now 36 and time is against him for another world title shot after being overwhelmed by Tyson Fury in April 2022, but he'll be determined to put on a show and get back among the elite.
Tetteh has an impressive 20 knockouts on his resume but, four fights since being stopped by Daniel Dubois in 2019 – who beat AJ earlier this year for the IBF crown – is a period of inactivity that is unlikely to leave Whyte quaking in his boots. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old Ghanian is a heavy hitter and up in the higher weight categories it only takes one punch to do some damage.
Here's how to watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.
Watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams from anywhere
It's natural that you might want to watch the Whyte vs Tetteh live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?
Say hello to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.
1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.
2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K..
3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.
How to watch the Whyte vs Tetteh live stream in the U.S.
Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the Whyte vs Tetteh live stream on DAZN, as is the case in much of the world.
Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $19.99 a month for a 12-month contract with the Monthly Saver package, with a flexible option at $29.99 a month you can cancel any time. Sign up for a whole year in advance and it'll set you back $224.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.
Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.
How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams in the U.K.
For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN has the exclusive rights to show the Whyte vs Tetteh fight night on December 15.
Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription (no PPVs here) with a month's access to the streaming service costing just £14.99 per month on a 12-month contract. You can make even bigger savings by purchasing an annual subscription for just £119.99.
It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.
If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Whyte vs Tetteh online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams in Canada
It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Whyte vs Tetteh fight in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.
DAZN costs at CA$34.99 per month, or CA$249.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.
Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams in Australia
Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Whyte vs Tetteh live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia a month's subscription costs AU$19.99.
Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams in New Zealand
For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Whyte vs Tetteh fight, it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.
Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh live streams worldwide
If you haven't seen your country listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for Whyte vs Tetteh in more than 200 countries worldwide.
Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.
Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.
Whyte vs Tetteh tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Dillian Whyte
|Ebenezer Tetteh
|Nationality
|U.K.
|Ghana
|Date of birth
|April 11th, 1988
|June 2nd, 1988
|Height
|6' 4"
|N/A
|Reach
|78"
|N/A
|Total fights
|33
|24
|Record
|30-3 (20 KOs)
|23-1 (20 KOs)
Whyte vs Tetteh fight card
- Dillian Whyte vs. Ebenezer Tetteh; Heavyweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Mika Mielonen; Heavyweight
- Mike Perez vs. Israel Duffus; Cruiserweight
- Sedem Ama vs. Ester Konecna; Women's super welterweight
- Tyrone Buttigieg vs. TBA; Featherweight
- Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. TBA; Middleweight
- Cathal Crowley vs. Ramiro Blanco; Super middleweight
- Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. TBA; Super featherweight
