Where to watch 'La Máquina' online from anywhere – stream Gael García Bernal boxing drama

His nickname might be "The Machine" but Esteban Osuna (played by Gael García Bernal) is all too human in "La Máquina". As well as being subject to all the usual weaknesses that confront professional boxers, he must contend with the malicious influence of organized crime ahead of his comeback fight.

Here's how to watch "La Máquina" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'La Máquina' streams, release date "La Máquina" premieres on Hulu and Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Behind every champion boxer is a champion manager or promoter able to pull strings and make fights on his (or her) behalf. Esteban Osun has Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) who has the requisite enthusiasm and drive – but is he experienced and smart enough to deal with the threats of the mysterious Otras Personas?

Throw Esteban's love, Irasema (Eiza González), into the mix as she attempts to uncover the truth behind Personas and the countdown to the big fight growing ever louder over the six episodes of this ambitious miniseries and all the ingredients are present for a nail-biting boxing drama.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "La Máquina" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'La Máquina' online in the U.S.

"La Máquina" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Wednesday, October 9 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'La Máquina' from anywhere in the world

If "La Máquina" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "La Máquina" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'La Maquina' around the world

Where to watch 'La Maquina' in the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond

"La Máquina" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Wednesday, October 9.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'La Máquina' episode guide

Episode 1: A Little Play - When aging boxer Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna loses a pivotal match, his manager tries to revitalize his career by setting up a rematch.

Episode 2: Shock to the System - Riding high from his victory, Esteban trains for an even bigger match. Andy struggles to handle Otras Personas' demands while keeping Esteban in the dark.

Episode 3: With The Fishes - Esteban, Andy, and Irasema try to figure out what to do about the threat of Otras Personas. Esteban's hallucinations worsen as he turns to others for help.

Episode 4: In Memoriam - Reeling with guilt over the consequences of his actions, Andy struggles to keep his life together at a family event. Meanwhile, Sixto helps Esteban come to a revelation about the origin of his visions...

Episode 5: Last Minute Trip - Andy and Irasema follow Esteban as he drags the children back to where it all began: his hometown. When dark secrets are uncovered, the threat of Otras Personas looms larger than ever.

Episode 6: La Máquina - The big fight finally arrives, but Esteban and Andy are more fractured than ever. Irasema races to uncover the truth behind Otras Personas as Esteban braces himself to step into the ring, while Andy makes one last attempt to fix things.

'La Maquina' cast list

Gael García Bernal as Esteban 'La Máquina' Osuna

Diego Luna as Andy Lujan

Eiza González as Irasema

Lucía Méndez as Josefina

Jorge Perugorría as Sixto (6 Episodes)

Karina Gidi as Carlota (6 Episodes)

Dariam Coco

'La Máquina' trailer

La MÃ¡quina | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

