How to watch 'Deli Boys' online – stream the criminal chaos online from anywhere in the world

Have you ever thought about joining the underworld? Neither had 'Deli Boys' Raj (played by Saagar Shaikh) and Mir (Asif Ali) until their father died and they discovered that the convenience store magnate was actually the head of a drug-dealing empire. Fortunate then, that they can count on their ruthless Aunt Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan) to show them the way forward.

Here's how to watch 'Deli Boys' from anywhere with a VPN.

'Deli Boys' streams and release date 'Deli Boys' arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, March 6.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

And by "way forward" we mean the A-to-Z of drug dealing including murder, disposal of bodies, managing relationships with other crime gangs and why the two repo babies don't need to strip down to their underwear when they are packing their own supply of cocaine for distribution.

Pitch ambitious but hapless FBI Agent Mercer (Alexandra Ruddy) battling sexism as well as criminal overlords and you have all the ingredients for an occasionally bloody, but very funny new series about the other side of the immigrant experience in 21st century America.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Deli Boys" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Deli Boys' online in the U.S.

"Deli Boys" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Thursday, March 6 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Abroad at the moment? Don't panic. Americans who want to use their usual domestic streaming platform to watch "Deli Boys" can do so with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Deli Boys' from anywhere in the world

If "Deli Boys" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Deli Boys" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Deli Boys' around the world

"Deli Boys" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Thursday, March 6.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Watch the 'Deli Boys' trailer

'Deli Boys' – Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Pilot" – After their Baba's sudden death, brothers Raj and Mir realize their family's deli empire is actually a criminal front. Their survival depends on Lucky Auntie, who does something totally messed up, but also kind of awesome.

S01 E02: "Deadly Boys" – Raj and Mir set out to find half-dead Hamza in the Forgotten Bottom, but they are idiots and nepo babies. Meanwhile, Lucky fights chauvinist Ahmad for Dark DarCo's throne, and Agent Mercer struggles to crack the FBI boys' club.

S01 E03: "Delhi Boys" – As Lucky, Mir and Ahmed work to revive a struggling operation, Ahmed's racism surfaces and Drexel's business program gets a bad rap. Raj learns professionalism from the "Murderwalla" while Mercer picks up an unexpected ally.

S01 E04: "Delicate Boys" – A Philly gangster gives the crew 24 hours to unload coke and pay up, but demands a hostage. Lucky screams disturbing things at Raj after he scares off the cocaine mixer, while Bushra holds Mir's nuts to the fire.

S01 E05: "Jersey Boys" – It's Chickie Lasagna's epic "Big Game" party and the Pennsylvania "Football Birds" are playing. But the gang is too busy trying to expand their turf and discovering that Chickie's daughter Gigi is a hot psycho. Mercer witnesses a beatdown.

S01 E06: "Lucky Boys" – Hamza's British cousins hop across the pond for a lark, drive on the wrong side of the road and kidnap Lucky at GMT for a wee Brexit with tea and crumpets, Stonehenge and a Jack Russell terrier. The boys follow Raj's third eye.

S01 E07: "Delivery Boys" – The boys learn the value of work-life balance. Raj and his shaman/ lover smoke a fat rosin donut enroute to deliver drugs to his fiancé/ business partner at West Philly Pakora Palace.

S01 E08: "Sweaty Boys" – Mercer and Simpson close in on the sticky, chewy center of the Dar crime ring. Raj rides a scooter. Mir channels his inner tech bro. Lucky pulls a fast one. Ahmad finally gets to pull down the pull-down gate outside the ABC Deli.

S01 E09: "Shaado Boys" – TBA

S01 E10: "Confetti Boys"– TBA

'Deli Boys' – Cast

Asif Ali as Mir Dar

Saagar Shaikh as Raj Dar

Alfie Fuller as Prairie

Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky

Brian George as Ahmad

Kevin Corrigan as Chickie Lozano

Alexandra Ruddy as Agent Mercer

Tim Baltz as Director Simpson

Zainne Saleh as Bushra

Sakina Jaffrey as Seema

Amita Rao as Nandika

Anish Jethmalani as Patika

Minita Gandhi as Latika

Iqbal Theba as Baba

Geoffrey Arend as Ralph

Azhar Usman as Feraz

Tan France as Zubair

