How to watch 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' from anywhere

After selling 130 million albums and performing in front of over 40 million fans in the last four decades, you'd better believe Bon Jovi have a story to tell, and this four-part access all areas documentary sets out to do just that.

You can stream it on Hulu in the U.S..

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' streaming details All four episodes of "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" premiere Friday, April 26 in the U.S..

As ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora asks at the start of the trailer (see below), “Are we telling the truth? Are we going to lie? What are we going to do?”. Only the band can answer that but we have a ringside seat as they decide.

Over four episodes, the inside story of one of the world's biggest rock bands takes us, and them, through four decades of high octane success and excess on one of the wildest rides imaginable.

It may not be "The Dirt" (the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic) but there's enough tension, drama and jeopardy to go round. Public fallings-out; Sambora quits/is sacked/ replaced, and Jon Bon Jovi's vocal injury threatens to bring the band's journey to a close.

With a soundtrack like this, you won't want to miss out. Read on to find out how to watch "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" online and from anywhere.

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" is exclusive to Hulu in the U.S..

All four parts land on Friday, April 26.

Official 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' trailer

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' cast

Jon Bon Jovi

Tico Torres

David Bryan

Phil X

Hugh McDonald

Richie Sambora

Bruce Springsteen

John Shanks

Obie O'Brien

Everett Bradley

Doc McGee

Dorothea Bongiovi

Matt Bongiovi

Paul Korsilius

Dean Grillo

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' episode guide

S1E1 " New Jersey vs. Everybody" - Teenage Jon cuts his teeth performing in bars and rushing back for school. Now, on the cusp of his 60th birthday, he reflects on the past 40 years.

- Teenage Jon cuts his teeth performing in bars and rushing back for school. Now, on the cusp of his 60th birthday, he reflects on the past 40 years. S1E2 " Nowhere to Everywhere" - The band becomes an overnight hit, but tensions escalate even as success burgeons for Bon Jovi. The cocktail of fatigue vs. ambition highlighted by a performance in Guadalajara, Mexico could just be Bon Jovi's demise.

- The band becomes an overnight hit, but tensions escalate even as success burgeons for Bon Jovi. The cocktail of fatigue vs. ambition highlighted by a performance in Guadalajara, Mexico could just be Bon Jovi's demise. S1E3 " Brothers in Arms" - With renewed perspective, Bon Jovi introduces themselves to a new generation of fans at the turn of the millennium with a fresh sound and the same iconic reputation - until the band is ripped apart by Richie's sudden and painful departure.

- With renewed perspective, Bon Jovi introduces themselves to a new generation of fans at the turn of the millennium with a fresh sound and the same iconic reputation - until the band is ripped apart by Richie's sudden and painful departure. S1E4 "Legendary" - Following Richie's sudden departure, Jon slips into darkness. With the downtime during the pandemic, healing time from surgery and a milestone 60th birthday, Jon is left exclusively to wonder if he's become the man he was meant to be.

Why have Bon Jovi decided to make this documentary now?

"It's a round number, you know?" Jon Bon Jovi told one U.S. magazine. "I mean, I think 40 years is worth taking a look back... 50? I think at 50, [I] sort of wonder, 'Will I make it?' It was the 38th anniversary-ish when these thoughts came across my mind, you know, and I thought, 'Time to archive things, time to consider a documentary, time to think about what's the plan,' and this all came together."