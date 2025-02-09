How to watch 'Unforgotten' season 6 online — stream all episodes of popular U.K. crime drama

When human remains are discovered on Whitney Marsh, Jess (Sinéad Keenan) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are called in. The grim discovery leads the pair on to another cold case as secrets of the past begin to unravel. Here’s how to watch “Unforgotten” season 6 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Unforgotten' season 6 streams, TV channel, release date "Unforgotten" season 6 premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, February 9 at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). All episodes will be available to stream on ITVX the same day.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• US — PBS (Realease date TBC)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Fans were rightly skeptical when Nicola Walker left the series at the end of the fourth season, with her crackling chemistry with Bhaskar one of the main selling points of the detective drama. However, Keenan proved to be a stellar replacement, with Jessie's initially frosty relationship with Sunny giving way to a highly entertaining pairing as the new DCI settled into her role.

Season 6 finds the pair once again digging into the archives to unearth an historic unsolved case. When the detecting duo are informed by pathologist Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie) that the body parts found on the Marsh are fresh, it leads to the gruesome realisation that not only are there more dismembered pieces of the victim scattered across the city, but they may well have been alive when the process began.

The investigation will lead Jess and Sunny to a group of disparate characters, linked by their part in the cold case. MyAnna Buring stars as outspoken TV commentator Melinda Ricci, while Max Fairley plays Marty Baines, an autistic man in his mother’s care. Elham Elas plays Afghan immigrant Asif Syed and Victoria Hamilton is on board as London University lecturer Juliet Cooper. Discovering just how these people connect and what their involvement is in the case is one of the pure delights of the show.

Ready for another season of gripping and gruesome Brit crime drama? Read on to find out how to watch "Unforgotten” season 6 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'Unforgotten' season 6 for free in the U.K.

"Unforgotten" season 6 premieres on Sunday, February 9, with all episodes available to stream for free on ITVX. Episodes will also go out weekly on ITV1 at 9 p.m. GMT every Sunday and Monday. If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

How to watch 'Unforgotten' season 6 from anywhere with a

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Unforgotten" season 6 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch "Unforgotten" season 6 around the world

How to watch "Unforgotten" season 6 in the U.S.

While there's no confirmed release date, we know that "Unforgotten" season 6 will air for free on PBS in the States at some point. You'll also be able to stream the show via the PBS Masterpiece channel on Prime Video.

PBS Masterpiece costs $5.99 a month in addition to your Prime Video subscription, but does offer a 7-day FREE trial.

Don't want to wait? Brits travelling in the U.S. could look in to using a VPN to stream for free as they would back home.

Can I watch "Unforgotten" season 6 in Australia?

It's unclear at present when and where "Unforgotten" season 6 will arrive Down Under. Previous seasons have streamed on Britbox before airing for free on ABC, so we'd expect a similar pattern here.

BritBox costs AU$9.99 per month, but annual subscribers can get 12 months for the price of 10.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Unforgotten" online, no matter where you are.

Can I watch "Unforgotten" season 6 in Canada?

"Unforgotten" season 6 should arrive on Britbox in Canada, but there's no confirmed release information just yet.

Canadians are looking at CA$10.99 per month for the anglo-centric streamer, but again, annual subscribers can get two months free.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

All you need to know about 'Unforgotten' season 6

All six episodes of "Unforgotten" season 6 will be available to stream in the U.K. on Sunday, February 9. International release dates are TBC.

Who is in the 'Unforgotten' season 6 cast?

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James

Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting

Pippa Nixon as DC Karen 'Kaz' Willetts

Colin R. Campbell as DSI Clive Andrews

Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley

Georgia Mackenzie as Leanne Balcombe

Michelle Bonnard as Sally Fields

Andrew Lancel as Steve James

Kate Robbins as Kate

MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci

Max Fairley as Martin ‘Marty’ Baines

Elham Elas as Asif Syed

Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper

What can we expect from 'Unforgotten' season 6? The official synopsis from PBS reads: "In season 6, when suspected human remains are discovered on Whitney Marsh, Jess and Sunny are called to the scene. With Dr Balcombe’s expert analysis of the human spine, it’s evident the remains are relatively recent and her guess is the body was put there already dismembered. With this knowledge Jess and Sunny begin to search the area believing other body parts may not be too far away."

