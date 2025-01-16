How to watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 online — stream DC animation from anywhere, release date, TV channels

Harley Quinn, DC's ass-kicking antihero, is back for a fifth run — and it seems she and Posion Ivy are in need of a change of scenery. Here's how you can watch "Harley Quinn" season 5 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Harley Quinn' season 5 streaming details, release date "Harley Quinn" season 5 premieres on Thursday, January 16.

• U.S. — Max and via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

With Gotham falling apart and things going smoothly with Ivy, Harley is ready to set her sights on a fresh start in a new city. Where do you settle after leaving a town famous for its superheroes and villains? Another town famous for its superheroes and villains, of course! They're off to the home of Superman, Lex Luthor and Lois Lane — Metropolis.

While Ivy is made an offer she can't refuse from Lena Luthor to run the city's green initiative, Harley can't help to get herself embroiled in its dark underworld. Cue an array of fiendish enemies to vanquish, including Brainiac.

Ready to catch up with the bestest, most titillatingest, most excitingest couple ever? Read on and discover how you can watch "Harley Quinn" season 5 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Harley Quinn" season 5 will go out in weekly instalments from Thursday, January 16 on HBO's online Max platform.

Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. Get 12 months for the price of 10 if you sign up for a year.

You can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max or Sling when abroad.

Save with Sling Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market, starting at just $46/month. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, CNN, Food Network, NFL Network, and USA. Right now get $10 off your first month, plus $5/month off the ad-free Max add-on.

Watch 'Harley Quinn' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Harley Quinn" season 5 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max on Sling TV, for example — and watch "Harley Quinn" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 online in Canada?

"Harley Quinn" used to be part of Netflix's offering north of the border, but only the first two seasons are available to watch on the platform. You'll therefore need to use VOD platforms to rent or buy new episodes of the animated show.

Those on vacation to Canada from the U.S. will need one of the best VPNs if you want to stream it on Max. Full instructions above.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 in the U.K?

Once upon a time, "Harley Quinn" was shown on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the U.K. Unfortunately, no broadcaster or streamer currently shows new episodes.

That means you'll have to use paid-for video platforms like Amazon Prime to buy season 5 episodes. Just don't expect new ones to land for a couple of months after they premiere in the U.S.

"Harley Quinn" fans traveling to the U.K. from the U.S. will need to use a good streaming VPN to use Max as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 online in Australia?

Like the U.K. and Canada, "Harley Quinn" doesn't have an official streaming home Down Under. VOD platforms such as Apple TV will be your option for watching new episodes, although we have no information as to when they might land.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Harley Quinn' season 5 online in New Zealand

In New Zealand, "Harley Quinn" is shown on streaming service Neon. All four existing season can be streamed now, with season 5 episodes going out weekly from Friday, January 17.

Neon subscriptions start from $12.99/month, or upgrade to an ad-free Standard plan for $19.99/month.

'Harley Quinn' season 5 trailer

Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'Harley Quinn' season 5 episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "Harley Quinn" season 5:

"The Big Apricot" — Thursday, January 16 "The Mess Is the Point" — Thursday, January 23 "Back to School" — Thursday, January 30 "TBC" — Thursday, February 6 "TBC" — Thursday, February 13 "TBC" — Thursday, February 20 "TBC" — Thursday, February 27 "TBC" — Thursday, March 6 "TBC" — Thursday, March 13 "TBC" — Thursday, March 20

'Harley Quinn' cast

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

as Harley Quinn Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

as Poison Ivy Alan Tudyk as the Joker

as the Joker Ron Funches as King Shark

as King Shark Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

as Doctor Psycho Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

as Sy Borgman Natalie Morales as Lois Lane

as Lois Lane J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

as Frank the Plant Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

as Lex Luthor Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor

as Lena Luthor James Wolk as Clark Kent / Superman

as Clark Kent / Superman James Adomian as Bane

as Bane Stephen Fry as Brainiac

More from Tom's Guide