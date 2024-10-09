Forget streaming — I'm expanding my physical media library with these 6 Prime Day Blu-ray deals
Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to pick up some 4K Blu-rays
As someone who will always prefer physical media over streaming, I'm taking the latest Prime Day sale, known as Prime Big Deal Days, as a good opportunity to expand my collection of 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. Just take one look at my author bio for proof.
Simply put, my viewing habits shall never be at the mercy of licensing timeframes. So if you're like me, you should know that there's a stack of great deals on offer in Amazon's Movies category right now, with huge discounts on classic films and cult favourites alike.
As I've mentioned before, my extensive coverage of streaming content does not change my opinion that it will never truly replace physical media in my eyes — for one, streaming bit rates are no match for what a 4K disc is capable of, and I believe a true cinephile wants access to all the supplemental materials they can get their hands on for their fave films.
Anyways, enough of my rambling — the Prime Big Deal Days event has some unmissable movie deals on offer for Prime members, and these are the ones I'm planning to pick up during the sale. And if you aren't already signed up to Prime, you can try it free for 30 days.
Please keep in mind that while 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs are region-free by design, some of the accompanying standard Blu-ray discs included in these sets may be region locked.
Save AU$8.56
People scoffed at Robert Pattinson's casting as The Batman, but sure enough, the actor delivered arguably the most accurate portrayal of the "World's Greatest Detective" as seen in the DC comics. Right now, The Batman's 4K Blu-ray is 40% off, bringing it down to a truly unbeatable price.
Save AU$16.96
A controversial release to some due to its AI-tweaked remaster, this 4K release of Aliens is absolutely stunning to my eyes, featuring incredible contrast, clarity and depth — a far cry from James Cameron's disastrous True Lies remaster. And it's 39% off right now, making this a good time to judge the transfer for yourself.
Save AU$13.02
Arguably the best film about race relations in America, Spike Lee's masterful Do The Right Thing was snubbed by the Oscars in the same year that the patronising race-themed film Driving Miss Daisy won Best Picture. We all know which film stood the test of time, though — Do The Right Thing's portrayal of racial tensions, police brutality and societal unrest feels more relevant than ever 35 years later.
Save AU$19.50
We featured this on our list last time, but it's back on sale again, and you should really grab it if you haven't already. Widely regarded as Michael Mann's masterpiece, Heat is an elevated cops and robbers flick which pits a top LA detective (Al Pacino) against a master thief (Robert De Niro) whose run of armoured car heists has turned deadly. With a supporting cast that includes Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, and a young Natalie Portman, Heat is in a class of its own.
Save AU$16.28
I'm not going to try and convince you that RoboCop 2 is as brilliant as its predecessor, but what I can tell you is that I've seen this new 4K transfer and it is absolutely glorious. It's incredibly clean, exceptionally vibrant and offers excellent contrast. Oh, and you get to watch Murphy battle Robo-Cain in a battle for the ages. This US-release is now discounted by 34%.
Save AU$18.27
Way out west there was this fella... fella I wanna tell ya about. Fella by the name of Jeff Lebowski. At least that was the handle his loving parents gave him, but he never had much use for it himself. Mr. Lebowski, he called himself "The Dude". Now, "Dude" — that's a name no one would self-apply where I come from. But sometimes there's a man... Aw. I lost my train of thought here. But... aw, hell. I've done introduced him enough.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.