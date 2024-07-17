As a die-hard movie buff, these are the five 4K Blu-rays I'm eyeing off this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sale event isn't just about gadgets — the world's biggest online retailer has slashed prices across every one of its categories, and the one I'm probably going to spend the most money on is the Movies category.

Take one look at my author bio and you'll see that I'm obsessed with physical media. Currently my collection of Blu-rays and 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays sits at around the 2,200 mark — and that isn't even counting the thousand or so DVDs I've got tucked away in storage.

In other words, while I may extensively cover streaming content as part of my job, physical media is king, so you can pry my disc collection from my cold dead hands.

Ahem, anyways, Amazon has some excellent movie deals on offer during this year's Prime Day sale, and there are several that I've got my eye on. Being the man of culture that I am, here are the top five 4K Blu-ray deals I can recommend to fellow cinephiles.

One thing you should know: While 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs are region-free by design, the accompanying standard Blu-ray discs included in these sets (which often hold the bulk of a film's special features) may be region locked.

To Live and Die in L.A. (4K UHD Blu-ray) | AU$45.33 AU$28.71 (save AU$16.62) Given recent world events, this story of a secret service agent who at one point foils a presidential assassination attempt is feeling more timely than ever. Of course, the real meat of William Friedkin's 1985 masterpiece involves that same agent (William Peterson) and his mission to take down the money counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe) who killed his partner. A white-knuckle ride with a harrowing car chase and a truly shocking ending.

Casino (4K UHD Blu-ray) | AU$31.52 AU$18.17 (save AU$13.35) Inspired by true events, Martin Scorsese's eye-opening (and eye-popping) crime film Casino charts the rise of a Las Vegas gambling empire, led by Ace Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a casino executive with ties to the mafia. Of course, his professional involvement with hot-headed Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) and romantic involvement with Ginger (Sharon Stone) prove to be his undoing.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (4K UHD Blu-ray) | AU$33.57 AU$29.85 (save AU$3.72) Not the hugest discount, but getting a deluxe imported version of arguably the greatest horror movie of all time for under AU$30 is an absolute steal no matter how you look at it. Tobe Hooper's influential masterpiece looks incredible on 4K without losing its vintage quality, and even sounds excellent too, thanks to a roaring Dolby Atmos audio track.

Heat (4K UHD Blu-ray) | AU$34.30 AU$19.84 (save AU$14.56) Widely regarded as Michael Mann's masterpiece, Heat is an elevated cops and robbers flick which pits a top LA detective (Al Pacino) against a master thief (Robert De Niro) whose run of armoured car heists has turned deadly. With a supporting cast that includes Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, and a young Natalie Portman, Heat is in a class of its own.