How to watch 'Genius: MLK/X' online – stream Genius season 4 from anywhere

Anthology series "Genius" is back for a fourth installment. "Genius: MLK/X" showcases the incredible stories of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King and Malcolm X – two people with legacies that extend to the present day.

Fans in the U.S. can stream "Genius MLK/X" via Sling TV from Thursday, 1 February. Episodes will be available the next day on Disney Plus and Hulu. Watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Despite only meeting on one occasion (at the U.S. Capitol to support the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964) and often disagreeing with each other’s views, MLK and Malcolm X are frequently mentioned in the same breath.

"Genius MLK/X" explores the parallel lives of these two icons as they grapple with the pressures of public life, the the toll it exerted on their lives and those of their wives Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, the threats to their physical safety and, of course, their untimely demise at the hands of assassins.

Kelvin Harrison Jr (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) star as King and Malcolm X respectively, with Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as their formidable wives. The late Ron Cephus Jones (This Is Us) plays Elijah Muhammad, the leader of the Nation of Islam.

The previous three seasons of "Genius" (on Einstein, Picasso and Aretha Franklin) have garnered 20 Emmy nominations so the bar has been set incredibly high. Here's everything you need to watch "Genius: MLK/X" online – from wherever you are.

Watch 'Genius MLK/X' from anywhere

How to watch 'Genius MLK/X' from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not at home in the U.S. when "Genius: MLK" premieres, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the show.

'Genius MLK/X' live streams around the world

How to watch 'Genius: MLK/X' in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Genius: MLK/X" premieres on National Geographic at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, 1 February 2024. The first two episodes air back-to-back; two new episodes will air each week.

Don't have cable? If you've cut the cord, try Sling TV. The Sling Blue package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including National Geographic. Best of all, Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo is another option. A Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including National Geographic.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN – to watch Sling and Fubo from anywhere on the planet.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. You'll either Sling Blue or Sling Blue + Orange to watch "Genius: MLK/X" on National Geographic. Plus, right now, Sling is offering your first month for half price.

If you love TV, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including National Geographic, NBC, USA and NBCSN via its $75 per month Pro Plan.

Episodes of "Genius: MLK/X" will be available to stream the following day on Disney Plus and Hulu. The ad-free Disney Plus price is $13.99 per month, and there's also Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month.

Hulu with ads costs $7.99 per month, while the ad-free plan runs $17.99.

Or you can get both with the Disney Bundle Duo Basic for $9.99 per month.

How to watch 'Genius: MLK/X' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K fans should tune into National Geographic to watch the first two episodes at 9 p.m. GMT on Saturday, February 3.

You'll find NatGeo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).

Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. can use a good VPN to access their usual streaming services from abroad.

Where to stream 'Genius MLK/X' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first two episodes of "Genius: MLK/X" land in Australia on February 2 on Disney Plus Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

Again, you'll need a VPN to access your usual Disney Plus account when traveling outside of your home country.

'Genius: MLK/X' full episode guide

Episode 1 – Graduation

An intense focus on the formative years of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X and their experiences and relationships as young children and teens that shape and influence the iconic figures they would become. Malcolm’s release from prison and King’s graduation from Boston University begin their respective journeys that will one day change the nation, but also begin a budding rivalry.

Episode 2 – Who we are

Malcolm is introduced to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, who takes him under his wing after recognizing his potential with the NOI, but temptations from an old flame and the bonds of family test his strength. Martin introduces and brings Coretta into the King family. Martin finds his voice within the church and is faced with a career decision that will alter his relationship with Daddy King.

Episode 3 – Protect us

Malcolm builds space for Muslims in the Harlem community, meeting new member Betty Saunders, As romance builds between the two, a confrontation with the police puts Malcolm in the spotlight. As the Montgomery Bus Boycott intensifies, Martin and his new family are faced with concerns about their safety. In the end, both find themselves ascending to heights they could have never imagined.

Episode 4 – Watch the throne

After an attack leaves Martin grappling with his mortality, he must confront whether his fear is affecting his ability to lead. Malcolm sees an opportunity to grow the profile of the Nation in the form of a documentary about the NOI. However the consequences of his actions begin to bubble to the surface. All the while, Malcolm juggles a growing family as Betty finds herself feeling isolated.

Episode 5 – Matriarchs

With Martin unjustly jailed, Coretta must call upon all her strength to keep pushing forward. When an opportunity to help Martin comes up, she takes it, despite pushback from Daddy King. With Malcolm refusing to listen to her needs, Betty takes drastic action to try to save her marriage. A reminder of her past, and a vision for her future, show her the way through.

Episode 6 – The American promise

In an effort to force the passage of the Civil Rights Act, Martin and his allies attempt their biggest undertaking yet – the March on Washington. As it draws near, Martin finds himself struggling to find the right words to unite the country. When Malcolm finds himself nearly suspended from the Nation, he evaluates his relationship with Elijah, especially in light of a dramatic revelation.

Episode 7 – The Sword and the Shield

After his break from the NOI, the pain of betrayal from Elijah takes a toll on Malcolm mentally, physically and emotionally. When further betrayals within the Nation come to both him and Betty, he decides to speak out. The FBI targets Martin and Coretta, causing stress and paranoia, but the passage of the Civil Rights Act gives both Martin and Malcolm hope - and the opportunity to meet each other.

Episode 8 – Can You Imagine

Malcolm, knowing his death is likely imminent, works hard to care for his family, reconcile with his siblings, and speak truth to power about the Nation and the best way forward, up until his final moments. In the aftermath of Malcom’s death, Martin, feeling his own mortality, decides that he can no longer remain silent on the Vietnam War. A horrifying day in Memphis shocks the world.

Official 'Genius: MLK/X' trailer (2024)

Watch the 'Genius: MLK/X' trailer

What to know about MLK/X

When and where were MLK and Malcolm X assassinated? When and where these two civil rights leaders were assassinated are virtually the only uncontested facts surrounding their deaths. Martin Luther King was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968 while Malcolm X was gunned down on February 21, 1965 at the Aubudon Ballroom, Manhattan, New York City.