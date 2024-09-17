How to watch 'Agatha All Along' online — stream online from anywhere

"Agatha All Along" is the 11th TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and focuses Agatha, who has escaped from one reality ("WandaVision") but no longer has her power as a witch. Read on for where to watch "Agatha All Along" online and around the world.

'Agatha All Along' streaming details "Agatha All Along" premieres on Disney Plus on Weds, Sept 18.

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Wed) / 11 a.m. AEST (Wed)

► New episodes: Tuesdays (U.S.)

• Global stream — Disney+

In hopes of rebounding, Agatha (played by Kathryn Hahn) needs friends – specifically fanboy/assistant "Teen" who helped her escape the distorted spell that kept her trapped and her fabulous new coven of desperate witches.

These include Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Hahn), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Rio Nadal (Aubrey Plaza) and Sharon Davis a.k.a. Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) and all bring something unique to the party.

The quest is a familiar trope involving a series of trials with a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – in this case the return of Agatha's magic powers – but with the journey itself empowering and revelatory for all concerned.

Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch "Agatha All Along" online, including information on release dates, full cast and official trailer.

How to watch 'Agatha All Along' on Disney Plus

"Agatha All Along's" first two episodes debut on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Disney Plus Basic prices start at $7.99/month in the US but from now till September 27 you can save up to 75%! Grab 3 months of Disney Plus with Hulu for $1.99/month ($9.99/month after).

The same deal applies in the U.K.. You'll pay just £1.99/month for your first three months when you sign up before Sept. 27.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

How to watch 'Agatha All Along' on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.

Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$7.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Agatha All Along" and everything else on the streaming platform.

'Agatha All Along' episode guide

The first two episodes of "Agatha All Along" hit Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

Episodes 1 & 2 - Wednesday, Sept 18

Wednesday, Sept 18 Episode 3 - Wednesday, Sept. 25

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Episode 4 - Wednesday, Oct. 2

Wednesday, Oct. 2 Episode 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 9

Wednesday, Oct. 9 Episode 6 - Wednesday, Oct. 16

Wednesday, Oct. 16 Episode 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 23

Wednesday, Oct. 23 Episodes 8 & 9 (Finale) - Wednesday, Oct. 30

'Agatha All Along' cast

Agatha Harkness - Kathryn Hahn

Teen - Joe Locke

Jennifer Kale - Sasheer Zamata

Alice Wu-Gulliver - Ali Ahn

Maria Dizzia

Paul Adelstein

Holly Ward

Teen's boyfriend - Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Okwui Okpokwasili

Mrs Hart - Debra Jo Rupp

Lilia Calderu - Patti LuPone

Rio Vidal - Aubrey Plaza

Sarah Proctor/ “Dottie Jones" - Emma Caulfield Ford

John Collins / "Herb" - David Payton

Harold Proctor / "Phil Jones" - David Lengel

Abilash Tandon / "Norm" - Asif Ali

“Dennis” the pizza delivery man - Amos Glick

Evanora Harkness - Kate Forbes

Sherriff Miller - Brian Brightman

What were the previous names for the show before "Agatha All Along"? Well, it certainly wasn't "Agatha All Along" all along. The series was first announced as "Agatha: House of Harkness" but was renamed in July 2022 to "Agatha: Coven of Chaos". Just over a year later it was "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and, at one point, "Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe" (although that last one may have been a gag). Marvel put the name changes down to witchcraft.