How to watch 'A Thousand Blows' online — stream latest series from Peaky Blinders creator from anywhere

"A Thousand Blows" is the latest historical drama from the pen of prolific writer Steven Knight, the man behind "Peaky Blinders", and starring Stephen Graham. Knight's latest work takes place in the London of the 1880s, deals with actual figures from the time and celebrates the defiant spirit of those forced to struggle to survive in the capital during that period of history.

'A Thousand Blows' streaming details, release date "A Thousand Blows" premieres on Friday, February 21 on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Hulu in the U.S.

And, on this occasion, that focuses on the brutal world of bare-knuckle fighting as seen from the perspective of Hezekiah Moscow (played by Malachi Kirby) and Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham) and the underworld all-female gang of thieves The Forty Elephants. As with "Peaky Blinders", this is the social history we have rarely seen on the screen before with working class people with ambition also have agency to rise above heir circumstances through the only avenues open to them.

The characters on screen are very much 'based on' or inspired by' but Moscow was indeed a bare-knuckle boxer (and former lion tamer) who arrived from the Caribbean in the late Victorian era and The Forty Elephants, although hailing from Elephant and Castle, were a real gang that got their name from the bulk they assumed under their voluminous coats after shop-lifting in various stores, including Harrods.

How to watch 'A Thousand Blows'

'A Thousand Blows' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 - Hezekiah and Alec, best friends from Jamaica, arrive in London to make their fortunes. They meet Mary Carr, queen of the Forty Elephants, who is planning her most daring heist yet.

- Hezekiah and Alec, best friends from Jamaica, arrive in London to make their fortunes. They meet Mary Carr, queen of the Forty Elephants, who is planning her most daring heist yet. S01 E02 - After their brutal fight, Hezekiah finds himself firmly in Sugar's sights. Mary steps up the plans for her heist and recruits the help of both Hezekiah and Lao. The Forty Elephants carry out a raid on Harrods, whilst Alec makes a new acquaintance.

- After their brutal fight, Hezekiah finds himself firmly in Sugar's sights. Mary steps up the plans for her heist and recruits the help of both Hezekiah and Lao. The Forty Elephants carry out a raid on Harrods, whilst Alec makes a new acquaintance. S01 E03 - TBA

- TBA S01 E04 - TBA

- TBA S01 E05 - TBA

- TBA S01 E06 - TBA

'A Thousand Blows' - Cast

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow

Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson

Erin Doherty as Mary Carr

Francis Lovehall as Alec Munroe

Ziggy Heath as Peggy Bettinson

Daniel Mays as William Punch Lewis

Jason Tobin as Lao

James Nelson-Joyce as Treacle Goodson

Nadia Albina as Verity Ross

Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover

Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long

Will Bagnall as Thomas Goodson

Ruaridh Mollica as Nicholas Graften

Tom Andrews as Lord Queensbury

Ella Lily Hyland as Marianne Goodson

Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond

Stanley Morgan as Prince Albert Victor

Jerome Wright as MC (West London)

A Thousand Blows | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Will there be a second season of "A Thousand Blows"? There will be. It has already been commissioned and Steven Knight has talked about being confident it can be his next franchise "as long as people still want it".