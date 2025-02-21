How to watch 'A Thousand Blows' online — stream latest series from Peaky Blinders creator from anywhere
Underworld gangs and bare-knuckle boxers fight for survival in 1880s Victorian London
"A Thousand Blows" is the latest historical drama from the pen of prolific writer Steven Knight, the man behind "Peaky Blinders", and starring Stephen Graham. Knight's latest work takes place in the London of the 1880s, deals with actual figures from the time and celebrates the defiant spirit of those forced to struggle to survive in the capital during that period of history.
Read on for where to watch "A Thousand Blows" online and around the world.
"A Thousand Blows" premieres on Friday, February 21 on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Hulu in the U.S.
• U.K. — Disney Plus
• U.S. — Hulu
• Global stream — Disney Plus
And, on this occasion, that focuses on the brutal world of bare-knuckle fighting as seen from the perspective of Hezekiah Moscow (played by Malachi Kirby) and Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham) and the underworld all-female gang of thieves The Forty Elephants. As with "Peaky Blinders", this is the social history we have rarely seen on the screen before with working class people with ambition also have agency to rise above heir circumstances through the only avenues open to them.
The characters on screen are very much 'based on' or inspired by' but Moscow was indeed a bare-knuckle boxer (and former lion tamer) who arrived from the Caribbean in the late Victorian era and The Forty Elephants, although hailing from Elephant and Castle, were a real gang that got their name from the bulk they assumed under their voluminous coats after shop-lifting in various stores, including Harrods.
Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch "A Thousand Blows" online, including information on release dates, full cast and official trailer.
How to watch 'A Thousand Blows'
When is the 'A Thousand Blows' release date?
"A Thousand Blows" debuts on Friday, February 21 on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US.
Disney Plus Basic prices start at $9.99/month in the U.S. and £4.99/month in the U.K..
"A Thousand Blows" premieres on Hulu in the US on Friday, February 21.
How to watch 'A Thousand Blows' on Disney Plus worldwide
Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.
Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:
- U.K. – from £4.99/month
- Canada – from CA$7.99/month
- Australia – AU$13.99/month
- New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month
You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "A Thousand Blows" and everything else on the streaming platform.
'A Thousand Blows' - Episode guide
- Season 01 Episode 01 - Hezekiah and Alec, best friends from Jamaica, arrive in London to make their fortunes. They meet Mary Carr, queen of the Forty Elephants, who is planning her most daring heist yet.
- S01 E02 - After their brutal fight, Hezekiah finds himself firmly in Sugar's sights. Mary steps up the plans for her heist and recruits the help of both Hezekiah and Lao. The Forty Elephants carry out a raid on Harrods, whilst Alec makes a new acquaintance.
- S01 E03 - TBA
- S01 E04 - TBA
- S01 E05 - TBA
- S01 E06 - TBA
'A Thousand Blows' - Cast
- Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow
- Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson
- Erin Doherty as Mary Carr
- Francis Lovehall as Alec Munroe
- Ziggy Heath as Peggy Bettinson
- Daniel Mays as William Punch Lewis
- Jason Tobin as Lao
- James Nelson-Joyce as Treacle Goodson
- Nadia Albina as Verity Ross
- Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer
- Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover
- Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long
- Will Bagnall as Thomas Goodson
- Ruaridh Mollica as Nicholas Graften
- Tom Andrews as Lord Queensbury
- Ella Lily Hyland as Marianne Goodson
- Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond
- Stanley Morgan as Prince Albert Victor
- Jerome Wright as MC (West London)
Will there be a second season of "A Thousand Blows"?
There will be. It has already been commissioned and Steven Knight has talked about being confident it can be his next franchise "as long as people still want it".
