Disney Plus, Max and Hulu are joining forces for mega streaming bundle — what you need to know

The rivalry has reached fever pitch when it comes to the best streaming services . With excellent new content constantly entering each platform each month, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to spend your time.

But that choice could become a bit easier following the announcement from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery of a new streaming bundle coming soon. This means three streaming services will be offered together, and it won’t be long until you can access the extensive selection of content.

Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max will be a part of that streaming bundle. You can see content from a range of beloved brands such as ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros., and many more.

This follows on from Hulu's integration with Disney+ in March, which saw the former's content included alongside Disney's catalog in one app. That integration was helpful for those subscribers already interested in both services, especially as it came with no change in price.

This announcement looks to build on that with even greater convenience for viewers who want more of their content in one place without having to jump between separate apps.

Joel Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment said: “On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

You’ll be able to purchase the streaming bundle on Disney Plus, Hulu, or Max websites and choose whether you want an ad-supported or ad-free plan. The cost for these plans is currently unknown.

This announcement comes amid the high competition in the streaming platform market since Netflix and Prime Video continuously attract and retain new subscribers. To put it in context, Netflix had around 269.6 million paid subscribers worldwide during the first quarter of 2024, with Max having 97.7 million subscribers at the end of December 2023 .

Expect to see this bundle in the summer

The streaming bundle will be available in the U.S. beginning of this summer. This is the best season to release the bundle considering more people have free time to stream content at home. There is no exact date but expect more details from Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max in the coming months.

These major streaming companies understand that spending billions of dollars to increase their program services isn’t a long-term business solution. Therefore, joining forces can help boost their chances of reaching desirable growth compared to Netflix and Prime Video.

JB Perette, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery said: “This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

More details on pricing to come soon

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Henry T. Casey)

Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max haven’t revealed how much the bundle will be with and without ads. However, these media giants said: “Additional details regarding the bundle offer will be shared in the coming months.”

Each streaming service has its individual pricing plans. For a premium Disney Plus subscription (no ads) it’s $13.99 a month while the basic version with ads is $7.99. Max (with ads) is $9.99 a month or $15.99 for an ad-free plan. Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $7.99 a month and $17.99 without the ad breaks.

Right now, all you need to know is that the apps and content from each streaming service will remain separate. You can buy the streaming bundle on either of the company’s websites sometime in the summer.