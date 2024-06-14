Is Disney Plus worth it? These 5 must-watch new shows mean I'm holding onto my subscription

Disney Plus has become home to some of the best and biggest franchises globally, including Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, of course, everything produced by the House of Mouse. With an endless array of options on the streamer, it can be hard to find what to watch, especially if you don't know where to start or you feel like you're outgrowing the platform.

Luckily, we're here to help! By using extensive research into trends, certified fresh reviews from Rotten Tomatoes and some of my must-watch picks from the streamer, I've rounded up five of the best television shows on Disney Plus right now, so you can scroll and find something up your alley. If you're thinking of cancelling your Disney Plus subscription, these five suggestions might help you stick around a little longer too.

While not every show featured on my list is family-friendly (sorry Mickey!), there's sure to be a pick for everyone, from sci-fi lovers to crime junkies. That being said, if you've somehow already seen everything on this list, we've got you covered with our Disney Plus Australia guide, which details everything from new content releases to prices and plans. For other platforms like Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, check out our round up of the best streaming services in Australia.

But let's just cut to the chase — here are the five best shows worth watching on Disney Plus right now.

The Acolyte

Breathing some serious new life into George Lucas' universe, The Acolyte blends murder mystery with the Force. The series depicts an investigation into a crime spree that pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-Jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more details emerge, they venture down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Set a century before the events of the The Phantom Menace, this show is chronologically the earliest yet in the Star Wars timeline, making it a much easier watch for newcomers. As for reviews from critics, it seems like faith has finally been restored in the franchise, with a healthy 85% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Watch The Acolyte on Disney Plus now.

The Bear

Scoring an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Bear will put you on to boil as it serves up its next dish. This award-winning, anxiety-inducing hospitality dramedy has received critical acclaim in the form of 10 Primetime Emmy nominations and has broken its own record of being the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history.

The upcoming third season of The Bear, debuting June 27 on Disney Plus, will follow Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear — their beef stand turned fine-dining establishment — to the next level, all while trying to stay in business.

Watch The Bear (seasons 1-2) on Disney Plus now.

Doctor Who

In this all-new season, the newest Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) travel across time and space, with adventures from the Regency era in England to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their escapades in the TARDIS, they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Gatwa's portrayal of the Doctor has sent Whovians for a spin, with the new season scoring an astonishing 97% on the Tomatometer. While connecting the dots of the long-running series may be confusing for some, fans have said this season brings a lighthearted, whimsical tone to the show, making it all the more digestible for new viewers.

Watch the latest season of Doctor Who on Disney Plus now.

Shogun

Samurai-centric series Shogun debuted earlier this year, and has definitely made the cut with its exquisite historical storytelling being exceedingly popular with viewers. Certified fresh at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, this show takes place in 1600s Japan when Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) faces dire consequences when his alliance turns against him — a situation that becomes even more complicated when a mysterious European ship washes ashore in a small fishing village.

Watch Shogun on Disney Plus now.

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Another long-running series takes a spot on this list, and for good reason too. Criminal Minds: Evolution takes the series to new heights, building on the intricate relationships viewers have with the beloved members of the BAU. If you're completely new to the franchise, you're in luck, as every episode of the show revolves around a new case that the team has to investigate.

In the wake of last season's finale, the new season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of the Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the BAU is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard.

Watch the newest season of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Disney Plus now.