How to watch 'Presumed Innocent' online – release date, episode schedule

An adaptation of Scott Turow’s acclaimed courtroom novel brought to TV by powerhouse producer JJ Abrams, “Presumed Innocent” is a tense legal thriller that sees a hotshot prosecutor suspected of a horrific murder.

It starts with a double-header and we'll explain how you can watch "Presumed Innocent" wherever you are.

'Presumed Innocent' streaming details The first episodes of "Presumed Innocent" drop on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, June 12.

► New episodes: Wednesdays

• Global stream — Apple TV+

Reimagined by former attorney David E. Kelley, the man who gave us classic court shows like “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal”, the eight-part “Presumed Innocent” series centers around Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), a high-flying criminal prosecutor whose life is turned upside down when he’s accused of brutally murdering fellow prosecutor, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve).

Details about his close relationship with the deceased begin to emerge and the audience is left wondering if there are other skeletons in Sabich’s closet.

Exploring themes such as obsessions, sex and politics, Gyllenhaal brings some serious star power to the show which sees his on-screen wife Barbara Sabich played by the Oscar-nominated Ruth Negga, while the versatile Peter Sarsgaard takes on the role of lead prosecutor Tommy Molto.

Keep reading to discover how to watch "Presumed Innocent" on Apple TV Plus, including the information you need if you're currently located somewhere where the streaming service is unavailable.

How to watch 'Presumed Innocent' on Apple TV+

'Presumed Innocent' episode schedule

The first two episodes of "Presumed Innocent" hit Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, June 12. Then episodes are weekly on Wednesdays, ending with the season finale on July 24, 2024.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

"Bases Loaded" — Wednesday, June 12 "People vs. Rozat Sabich" — Wednesday, June 12 "Discovery" — Wednesday, June 19 "The Burden" — Wednesday, June 26 "Pregame" — Wednesday, July 3 "The Elements" — Wednesday, July 10 "The Witness" — Wednesday, July 17 "The Verdict" — Wednesday, July 24

How to watch 'Presumed Innocent'' from anywhere

'Presumed Innocent' trailer

'Presumed Innocent'' cast

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich

as Rusty Sabich Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

as Barbara Sabich Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

as Raymond Horgan Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

as Lorraine Horgan Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

as Carolyn Polhemus Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

as Tommy Molto O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia