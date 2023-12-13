Wow! Xbox Series X is $100 off right now — plus get a free game

A new console under the tree pretty much guarantees a perfect Christmas. If you're looking to treat a loved one or yourself, hurry to score this deal.

Right now the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle is $399 at Microsoft. This is a huge $100 discount on an incredible console that’s capable of playing both modern and older games. On top of that, you get a free copy of Diablo IV, the latest instalment in a hugely popular franchise. If Microsoft sells out, you can get the Xbox Series X for $399 at Best Buy, although it doesn't come with the free game.

Xbox Series X (Diablo IV bundle): was $499 now $399 @ Microsoft

Get the Xbox Series X for just $399 in this awesome Best Buy deal. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. You also get a free copy of Diablo IV.

Price check: XSX for $399 @ Best Buy

In our Xbox Series X review , we called this system the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts." This console has high-powered specs, fast loading times and a sleek design. This console delivers almost everything you could want, due to its fast SSD, 4K resolution and ability to run many titles at 60 fps.

A huge reason to pick up an Xbox is Xbox Game Pass. It's known as the the best subscription service in gaming for good reason. For a starting price of $9.99/month, you get access to a huge number of games, including first-party Xbox games right at launch.

Even if you don't opt for Xbox Game Pass, there are still tons of incredible games on Xbox Series X. Must-play exclusives like Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5 are all present. Plus, backwards compatibility is huge as you can play classic titles going all the way back to the original Xbox.

This is one of the best gaming deals of the year, so make sure you snag your console before it sells out. If you're hunting for more sales, check out our Christmas deals coverage.