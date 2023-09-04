Wow! Dell gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 is $369 off in Labor Day sales

During this year’s Labor Day sales I’ve been keeping a particularly close eye on gaming laptop discounts, and I’ve just spotted a saving that’s definitely worth getting excited about courtesy of Dell.

For a limited time, the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $930 at Dell . That’s a sizeable $369 off its full retail price of $1,299, and it’s most certainly one of the best Labor Day laptop deals you can get right now. To get this reduced price you will need to use coupon code "ARMMPPS" at checkout. This takes an extra $19 off, which is an appreciated additional savings alongside the standard $350 off deal.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,299 now $930 @ Dell

This Dell G16 gaming laptop has dropped to $930 in Dell's Labor Day sales event. It comes packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts an attractive 16-inch QHD display and a backlit keyboard. This is a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming looking for an entry-level gaming device. Just be sure to use coupon code "ARMMPPS" at checkout in order to get the full discount.

While this exact Dell configuration doesn’t appear on our roundup of the best gaming laptop, it's still a portable gaming device worth considering. For starters, we like its sleek design that combines angular elements while keeping things simple enough that it can double as a laptop for work or educational purposes.

Of course, with a gaming laptop, you’re not really paying for the aesthetics of the case, it’s all about the internal components. And this Dell G16 doesn’t disappoint in this area. It comes packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor which has been paired with a still desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus, it also boasts 16GB of RAM — which is more than enough for blockbuster gaming — and a respectable 512GB SSD for storing plenty of the best PC games.

Its 16-inch QHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay, and it is bordered by ultra-thin bezels. Port wise you get a Thunderbolt 4 and three USB-A 3.2. There's also an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting the laptop to a larger monitor if you want to indulge in some big-screen gaming.

If you’re looking to enter the world of PC gaming, this Dell G16 laptop makes for an excellent entry point. But it's far from the only worthwhile laptop deals you can get right now, other highlights of the Labor Day sales include a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/512GB) for $899 and a powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop with a $250 discount over at Best Buy