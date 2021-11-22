Whoa! AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

We've been waiting for Black Friday deals like this. The amazing Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're always priced high, and we've wished and wished for better sales. Today, our wishes come true with the lowest AirPods Pro price ever.

Today (Nov. 22), Apple AirPods Pro are $159 at Walmart right now — with the deal having started at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT for Walmart Plus members. Everyone else gets access to it starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

This $90-off deal is a 36% discount, and $10 less than Amazon currently has them for. So, if you've been wanting a pair of AirPods Pro, but the price has been too prohibitive, know that this stock isn't going to last forever. We hope it will last long enough to go past Walmart Plus' window, but we're not sure.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, at their lowest price ever — but you need Walmart Plus to get them between 3 and 7 p.m. ET, as that sale won't go to the public until after that window. We love (and I bought) Apple's premium earbuds because they're perfect for everyday use in a variety of ways. Whether I'm listening to my favorite music or canceling out cross-chatter, AirPods Pro are excellent. If this deal runs out, Amazon's offering them at $169.

Our AirPods Pro review raves about the buds' high-quality noise cancellation via Transparency Mode, the snug and comfortable feel of their in-ear design and spatial audio support. This is the slightly newer model, which has a MagSafe charging case.

Currently, Apple AirPods Pro are one of our top picks for the best wireless earbuds. Not only do they offer great audio quality and the aforementioned active noise cancelation, but the ease of pairing with Apple devices is not to be overlooked.

If you need the AirPods Pro to last all day long, make sure their carrying case is fully charged. The case adds up to 24 hours of battery life to the buds' typical 5 hours of endurance.

This is the best AirPods Pro deal we've found so far, and one of the top Black Friday Apple deals we've seen yet. So act fast before this offer ends. In the meantime, make sure to check out our Black Friday headphone deals hub for more savings.