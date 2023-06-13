Where to buy limited-edition Starfield Xbox controller and headset

In the words of Xbox’s Phil Spencer, Starfield is “the biggest game we’ve ever built”, and after a remarkable showing at the Xbox Showcase 2023, the anticipation for Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG is reaching intergalactic levels.

During the Starfield portion of the presentation, it was confirmed that Microsoft will be releasing a set of limited edition accessories ahead of the game’s launch on September 6, 2023. And you don’t have to wait until then to get your hands on them. In fact, the Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller and Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset are available to buy right now.

Both the Xbox Series X and PC-compatible controller and headset feature custom Starfield artwork and incorporate in-universe Constellation branding. The controller retails for $79 / £64 and the headset costs $124 / £114. Unfortunately, these limited edition accessories are priced a little higher than their standard equivalents, but the slick Starfield-inspired designs are arguably worth the extra expense.

Starfield is also getting a super swanky collector’s edition that will retail for an eye-watering $299. Called the Constellation Edition it comes with the deluxe edition of the game and a suite of physical goodies including a replica of your character's in-game smartwatch. The Starfield CE is already selling out across retailers, but GameStop still has stock for Pro members …for now.

If the Starfield controller and headset have caught your eye, below you’ll find all the purchasing information you need. As for the game itself, it's currently available to pre-order on the Microsoft Store as well as at major retailers such as Amazon and Walmart .

Where to buy Starfield Xbox controller and headset

Xbox Wireless Controller (Starfield Edition): $79 @ Amazon

This limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller celebrates the impending launch of PG Starfield. It's a standard Xbox pad with a slick sci-fi makeover. It includes Constellation-themed declays, a gold D-Pad and transparent triggers that let you see the internal components within. It's also available to buy at Microsoft Store and Best Buy.

Xbox Wireless Headset (Starfield Edition): $124 @ Amazon

This limited edition Xbox Wireless Headset is the same great headset with a design inspired by the upcoming console exclusive Starfield. It includes a Constellation insignia and in-universe branding as well as a gold-colored mic piece. It's also available to buy at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy.

Starfield (Xbox Series X): $69 @ Amazon

Starfield is a sci-fi role-playing game 25 years in the making. Developed by the makers of Skyrim and Fallout 4, it offers an expansive universe to explore and the chance to create your own stories among the stars. It's one of the most anticipated games of the entire generation and is set to launch on September 6, 2023.

Where to buy Starfield Xbox controller and headset in the U.K.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Starfield Edition): £64 @ Game

This limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller celebrates the impending launch of PG Starfield. It's a standard Xbox pad with a slick sci-fi makeover. It includes Constellation-themed declays, a gold D-Pad and transparent triggers that let you see the internal components within. It's also available to buy at Microsoft Store in the U.K.