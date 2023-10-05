We've tested every Ring video doorbell — 3 early Prime Day deals to check out

Amazon's second Prime Day is just around the corner, which means if you want to get some shopping done ahead of Black Friday, you can score some pretty good deals on all manner of products.

Smart home devices, such as video doorbells, security cameras, and smart locks are among some of the biggest discounted items, as Amazon looks to get more people to buy Ring products.

Having tested nearly all of the best Ring video doorbells — and a few of the company's security cameras — over the years, I have a pretty good sense of which products are worth picking up, and which you should pass. Here are three Ring video doorbell deals worth checking out, and one you should skip.

Three great Ring Video doorbell deals

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Ring's newest video doorbell is a combination of some of the best features of its other models. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we praised the fact it can run off battery power, has head-to-toe video, and has package detection, making it the most versatile model in the company's lineup. And right now, it's at the lowest price it's ever been.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $249 now $149

If you're looking to replace an existing doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the best, most compact option. Like the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, it has a 150 x 150-degree field of view, package detection, and has a 3D view, so you can better get a sense of where a visitor is in front of the camera. At $100 off, it's at its lowest price ever.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a Ring video doorbell for less than $100, this is the one to get. While it's an older model — you don't get head-to-toe video — it delivers a crisp 1080p image, and has package detection (provided you sign up for a subscription). It can also be hardwired or run off battery power, though you have to remove the entire unit to recharge it.

One deal to skip