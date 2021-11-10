Walmart Black Friday deals: Snag a space heater from just $15 now

Walmart Black Friday deals coincide with the weather outside taking a frigid turn. Summer is long gone, the days are getting shorter and the temperatures are dropping. The best way to fight off the winter chill is with a powerful space heater to keep you warm, and Walmart is here to help with that.

For a limited time, space heaters start from just $15 at Walmart. This is a massive sale across hundreds of different units. It most certainly qualifies as one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year. Space heaters are proving very popular with early Black Friday shoppers, so make sure you don’t get left out in the cold and miss these savings.

Whether you want to heat up your home office or a nook in your basement, Walmart has various space heaters on sale from $15 to fight off that winter chill. The sale includes brands like Vornado, Honeywell, Lasko, and more.

Significant discounts are available on a whole range of space heaters from a wide variety of brands including Vornado, Lasko, Comfort Zone and Honeywell. Whether you need a small portable space heater for under your desk or a larger unit to keep your entire kitchen toasty, there’s savings for you here.

Several models in this sale have been reduced by as much as 50% bringing the price of more premium space heaters down to less than $100. Walmart has always been one of the champions of Black Friday deals, and this huge sale definitely shows why the retailer has such a strong reputation for offering can’t-beat discounts.

This sale on space heaters is far from the only seals being offered as part of Walmart Black Friday deals. The mega-retailer has slashed the price of hundreds of popular products including kitchen appliances, home furniture and gaming equipment. Make sure you don’t miss an offer by following our Walmart Black Friday deals hub, and sign up for Walmart Plus to get early access to all of the retailer's holiday sales.