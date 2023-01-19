This Super Bowl TV deal drops Hisense's 50-inch ULED to just $399

Looking to upgrade your TV for an affordable price? Best Buy just took a chunk of change off the Hisense 4K ULED.

The 50" Hisense U6H 4K ULED TV is $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. (You can also get the Fire TV version for $378 at Amazon (opens in new tab), but stock is limited.) It's one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen.

Hisense's U6H line is affordable, but still offers a great feature set. It has Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ and FiImMaker Mode. Running at 60Hz, the TV also has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, Game Mode Plus, and a variable refresh rate, so it's a good budget TV for casual gamers.

The Hisense U6H is a great budget TV from 2022. Offering 4K resolution, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, it ticks all the right boxes.

The ULED tech on this TV promises awesome brightness and smooth performance. It doesn't have OLED's contrast and color range beat, but if you're watching in a bright room, you'll have a much clearer view of what's on screen than with an OLED set.

While it didn't make our list of the best gaming TVs due to its 60Hz refresh rate, this is still a pretty good TV for casual gamers on a budget. It has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, so you'll have room for a PS5, Xbox Series X and more. You'll also get access to Game Mode Plus, which helps lower latency.

This TV runs on the Google TV operating system, which means you'll get access to all the best streaming services. There's also support for Google Assistant built in for hands-free voice controls.

