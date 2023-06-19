This Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is more than $600 off at Amazon

The best gaming laptops let you take your library of PC games on the go, and they can serve as a starting point for newcomers to the world of PC gaming. And being able to score a powerful machine with a big discount makes a dedicated gaming laptop an even more enticing purchase.
Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,868 at Amazon. That’s a massive discount of more than $630, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this model. It’s one of the best laptop deals you can score right now, and it comes just a few weeks before the start of Prime Day 2023.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: was $2,499 now $1,868 @ Amazon
This Asus ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop has been reduced by more than $600 courtesy of Amazon. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate for a consistently smooth gaming experience. The inclusion of a MUX switch allows you to increase performance and decrease latency when playing demanding games.
This sizeable Amazon deal drops this gaming laptop into a more affordable price bracket, and while it still can’t be classified as cheap, it’s a compelling price for a seriously solid gaming device. Underneath the stylish black casing, you’ll find an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storing loads of the best PC games.
The laptop combines a desirable graphics card with a powerful Intel processor and enough RAM to handle blockbuster gaming, as well as multitasking if you need to get some work done as well. Don’t overlook the stunning 17.3-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Not only will your games run smoothly but they’ll look fantastic on this gaming laptop as well.
If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that packages together impressive components in an attractive outer shell, you’ve found it with the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17. Plus, getting all this power and performance capabilities with such a steep discount is even sweeter. However, if you want something a little cheaper, we have a roundup of the best RTX 3050 laptop deals including several picks costing less than $1,000.