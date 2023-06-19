This Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is more than $600 off at Amazon

The best gaming laptops let you take your library of PC games on the go, and they can serve as a starting point for newcomers to the world of PC gaming. And being able to score a powerful machine with a big discount makes a dedicated gaming laptop an even more enticing purchase.

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,868 at Amazon. That’s a massive discount of more than $630, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this model. It’s one of the best laptop deals you can score right now, and it comes just a few weeks before the start of Prime Day 2023.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: was $2,499 now $1,868 @ Amazon

This Asus ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop has been reduced by more than $600 courtesy of Amazon. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate for a consistently smooth gaming experience. The inclusion of a MUX switch allows you to increase performance and decrease latency when playing demanding games.

This sizeable Amazon deal drops this gaming laptop into a more affordable price bracket, and while it still can’t be classified as cheap, it’s a compelling price for a seriously solid gaming device. Underneath the stylish black casing, you’ll find an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storing loads of the best PC games.

The laptop combines a desirable graphics card with a powerful Intel processor and enough RAM to handle blockbuster gaming, as well as multitasking if you need to get some work done as well. Don’t overlook the stunning 17.3-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Not only will your games run smoothly but they’ll look fantastic on this gaming laptop as well.