This L.L.Bean jacket is better than the Patagonia version — and it's still on sale for Cyber Week

Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but there are still deals to be had on high-tech outerwear. For example, the L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket — one of my favorite alternatives to the legendary Patagonia Nano Puff — is 15% off as part of Cyber Week savings. This makes it a full $120 cheaper than its flashier counterpart.
Men can grab the PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket in “Vibrant Red” for $169 from L.L.Bean, down from $199. Women’s PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jackets are also $169 from L.L.Bean, with more colors to choose from than the men. For reference, a full-price Patagonia Nanon Puff Hoody sells for $289.
This style of jacket is great because it can be worn as either an outer layer or as a mid-layer under a heavier coat or rainshell. The PrimaLoft Packaway is extremely lightweight yet incredibly warm and comfy. It’s also weather and wind-resistant and can pack away into its zippered chest pocket for easy storage.
PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $169 @ L.L.Bean
Full disclosure: I picked up my PrimaLoft Packaway, also on sale for a similar price, while my Nano Puff Hoody was being repaired by Patagonia. By the time said Nano Puff returned, I was sold on the L.L.Bean version. Beyond being more affordable, it offers the same amount of synthetic insulation and a similar design to its rival. You also get a bonus chest pocket on the front of the jacket, in addition to an internal one, which I appreciate.
PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (women’s): was $199 now $169 @ L.L.Bean
The women’s version of the PrimaLoft Packaway hoodie is more fitted than the men’s, so if you prefer a less restrictive jacket, go with the latter instead and size down. Women can choose between Foggy Blue/Pale Sky Blue and Sugarplum/Bramble Berry (who came up with these names?). Both are classy, but I have to admit that I like the men’s Vibrant Red the best.
