This Dell gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti just got sliced by $300

Dell isn’t just the manufacturer of some of the best gaming laptops you can buy, it’s also one of the best retailers for excellent laptop deals — especially on machines that are capable of playing blockbuster games on the go.

Case in point, this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is on sale for $1,599 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a $300 saving compared to its regular retail price of $1,599, and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can buy right now. If you want something in a lower price bracket, the G15 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 is also on sale for $899 at Dell (opens in new tab) — that’s $250 off.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300: This sleek and attractive G15 Gaming Laptop has been slashed $300 at Dell. This configuration packs an 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a sizable 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's a great gaming machine with a very respectable discount.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,149 now $899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that is a little more affordable, this lower-specced G15 is also on sale with a $250 discount. It comes sporting a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16 of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. This is a solid entry-level pick for newcomers to the world of laptop gaming.

This gaming laptop from Dell certainly looks the part with an attractive angular design and a backlit keyboard that gives it a subtly futuristic aesthetic. Of course, with a gaming laptop, it’s really about what’s underneath the casing, and this Dell G15 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its spec sheet.

Inside the Obsidian Black outer shell, you’ll find a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The Nvidia 30-series may no longer be practically-impossible to find at retailers, but they remain hugely desirable GPUs and the 3070 Ti is more than equipped to play some of the best PC games at high graphical settings. The laptop also packs 16GB of RAM — that’s more than enough for blockbuster gaming — and a 1TB SSD for storing dozens of new releases.

You’ll be playing your PC games on a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate for a consistently smooth gameplay experience. And the ultra-thin bezels ensure that not an inch of display real estate has been wasted. We also love the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking the laptop up to a larger monitor, and you’ve also got your expected selection of USB ports including three USB 3.2 and a USB-C.

This Dell G15 configuration is a great choice for anybody looking to take their first steps into the world of PC gaming, but it’s also an excellent buy for existing desktop players who want a portable machine for gaming sessions on the go.

