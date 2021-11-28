This brilliant everyday Nike running shoe just dropped to $89 for Cyber Monday

If you’ve been waiting for the best Cyber Monday deals so you can upgrade your running gear, we’ve got good news — brands including Nike, Adidas, and Brooks have all added some of their most popular running shoes to the sales.

For instance, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 is down to $89 from $165 in the Nike Cyber Monday sale in the U.S., with the discount code CYBER. As someone who tests running shoes for a living, I'm happy to say this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals around right now.

The Nike React Infinity Flyknit 2 is a brilliant everyday running shoe, which Nike brought to the market with the promise that it would help runners avoid injuries. While we can’t guarantee they’ll stop you from hurting yourself, they are extremely comfortable, and for $89, an absolute bargain. The men’s shoe is also on sale, down to $109 from $160 . Use the code CYBER on either to get the saving.

The same deal is also available in the U.K., with the women's Infinity Run Flyknit 2 down to £73 from £139 with the code GAME21. The men's shoes are also on sale, and are down to £86 from £144 with the code GAME21.

The React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 made it into our list of best Nike running shoes as it’s a brilliant all-rounder. With Nike’s React foam in the midsole, it’s light and snappy enough to wear for your speedier sessions, but it’s also plush and cushioned enough to cope with slower, easy miles.

The Nike React Infinity Flyknit 2 is a reliable shoe for beginners and experienced runners alike. If you’re looking for a shoe to wear on the treadmill for a quick 5K before your gym session, or to wear on hikes and dog walks as well as the odd run, this is a great choice.

Highlights include the Flywire lacing system, which really hugs the shoe to your foot, even on runners with high arches. The heel system is also fantastic: the padding really helps lock the foot into the shoe, so you shouldn’t experience slipping or rubbing. The shoe also has the same rocker geometry that we’ve seen on a number of Nike’s newer running shoes, designed to help guide the foot through the entire running stride.

For most runners, this is a comfortable shoe for recovery runs and on easy days. It’s also suited for overpronators, as Nike has added a guide around the back of the shoe, designed to prevent the ankle from rolling in. The wider shape of the shoe is also created to give the foot more support.

All-in-all, this is a brilliant everyday running shoe, and at $89, it’s a bargain. And if you're looking for gym equipment to go with your new shoes, also check out our Cyber Monday treadmill deals hub.