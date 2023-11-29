This beginner-friendly Sony vlogging camera is still on sale for just $398

When it comes to vlogging, your smartphone will only take you so far. For the best-looking footage, a dedicated vlogging device is your ticket to next-level content creation. And few cameras are as easy to use or compact as the 4K-capable Sony ZV-1F, which also happens to be on sale for $398 as part of Cyber Week discounts .

Normally, $499, the best deal on the Sony ZV-1F is from Amazon where it’s 20% off , knocking the price down to $398 in your choice of black or white. If the camera sells out there, you can also find the Sony ZV-1F via Best Buy for $399.

Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera: was $499 now $398 @ Amazon

This mean little vlogging machine is a solid option for everyone from serious vloggers to first-time-filmers to budding cinematographers. And $398 is a fantastic price for a model we already consider a great bargain. Capture crisp 4K footage through a high-quality built-in wide-angle lens. The camera also offers built-in image stabilization to keep hand-held shots smooth. And autofocus is best-in-class.

The Sony ZV-1F is my favorite vlogging camera because it’s small enough to fit in a jacket pocket yet powerful enough to shoot truly good-looking clips. It also boasts a decent built-in microphone and a flip-around, selfie-friendly touchscreen. Beyond that, it’s dead simple to operate. Ffor example, face detection works almost flawlessly with little user input, making it easier than ever to keep subjects in focus.

Users can additionally switch between horizontal and vertical video with ease, making this a good option for TikTok and Instagram Reels. The ZV-1F is also Bluetooth enabled, so transferring footage from camera to smartphone is a snap.

