Be quick! This PS5 Slim + Spider-Man 2 Cyber Tuesday deal won’t be around for long

A lot of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals may have ended when the clock struck midnight, but there are a few that are sticking around for even longer. One that we did not expect to still be available is this huge price cut on the brand new slim PS5 with the best game to play on it.

Right now, you can pick up a PS5 Slim bundled with Spider-Man 2 for just $499 from Amazon — that’s a $60 saving and exactly the same price as we saw during the big Black Friday extravaganza.

Same price as Black Friday! This barnstormer of a deal gives you the latest slimline PS5 and a free copy of Spider-Man 2 — arguably my favorite game on Sony’s fifth generation console. On top of that, if you protect your purchase with an Allstate protection plan, you can bag yourself a free PS store $25 gift card. Price Check: $499 @ Newegg | $499 @ Best Buy

If I ever had one criticism of my original PS5, it’s the sheer size of the system — looking like Wayne Tower just appeared on my TV stand. Fortunately, the slimmed down PS5 cuts down the dimensions in every way from the 15.3 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches of old to just 14.1 x 8.5 x 3.8 inches.

With that, you’re not losing any of that stellar performance potential or convenience. If anything, the console has improved with a larger 1TB of storage, a weight reduction down to 5.7 pounds, and the option to completely detach the disc drive for a slimmer profile (if your library is digital only).

Plus, you’re getting a free copy of Spider-Man 2 with your purchase. I would tell you about how much I love it (Platinumed the game with 50 hours under my belt), but Rory says it so much better in his Spider-Man 2 review , in which he called it a “textbook example of a video game sequel done right.” Any gamer owes it to themselves to play this new title from Insomniac!

Of course, Microsoft continues to undercut Sony with its $449 Xbox Series X — still one of the best deals of the weekend if you don’t have any particular gaming allegiance. But if you’re hungry for the AAA greatness coming out of PlayStation Studios, this is the deal to snap up.

