The Sony WH-1000XM4 are Black Friday cheap and ship in time for Christmas

December 24 is next week and we're rapidly approaching various Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines. However, here's one excellent deal you can get delivered in time for Christmas Eve.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $248. That's tied with their Black Friday price and the best deal we've seen all year for these headphones. Better yet, they can ship and deliver in time for Christmas. It's one of the best Christmas deals we've seen this week.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. As we noted in our review, the headphones offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled).

The Sony WH-1000XM4 made it to our best over-ear headphones and our best headphones lists, and it's easy to see why. Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, we've also awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 the sweet number one spot among both best headphones and best wireless headphones lists and an "Editor's Choice" badge too.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved with the excellent audio, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments. These headphones are available in three stunning colour options: Black, Blue and Silver — all offered at the same discount.