The OnePlus 11 just crashed to $599 at Amazon — it's the best value flagship Android phone

Thinking about picking up the new iPhone 15? I beg you to reconsider. The best value Android phone you can buy just got even cheaper, making it an incredibly tempting purchase.

Right now, the OnePlus 11 5G is $599 at Amazon. It's now $200 cheaper than the iPhone 15, but the OnePlus 11 still packs a gorgeous display, speedy performance and long battery life. We named it the best value option on our best Android phones list.

Also check out this deal at the OnePlus store. They offer the same $599 price, but there's a 17% student discount and up to $100 trade-in credit available. And don't forget about their bundle deals — you can get 20% off the awesome OnePlus Pad or 50% off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when you buy the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 (8GB/128GB): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best value phones out there, and now it's an even better bargain. We like the 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. And the Hasselblad-tuned cameras deliver great-looking photos. This phone is $100 off right now.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy | $599 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best phones you can buy. In our OnePlus 11 review , we heaped praise on this phone for its vibrant display, speedy performance and great cameras.

The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display on the OnePlus 11 looks incredible. Colors pop off the screen, and its brilliant peak brightness of 1,300 nits means its easy to see even in bright sunlight. This phone has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, so motion looks incredibly smooth during movies, videos and gaming.

The OnePlus 11's cameras performed on par with the Pixel 7 Pro in several cases, which is awesome considering the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones you can buy. The 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide and 32MP telephoto/portrait lens all took engaging shots. We wish the optical zoom was better, though, as the 2x optical zoom is a downgrade form the 3.3x zoom on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Plus, the OnePlus 11 has very strong battery life. We got 13 hours, 10 minutes out of our unit with the display set to Adaptive mode. That beats the iPhone 15, which came in at 11 hours, 5 minutes.