The best Presidents' Day OLED TV sale I've seen is this 48-inch LG for just $599

OLED TVs are no longer as prohibitively expensive as they used to be. Plus, with Presidents' Day TV sales currently live, some models are — dare I say — affordable.

For instance, right now you can get the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED on sale for just $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's just $30 shy of its all-time price low and one of the best OLED TV deals I've ever seen. We've tested this TV and ultimately recommend it if you're curious about OLED TVs, but don't have a big budget to spend.

Coming in and out of stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This TV is coming in and out of stock.

The LG A2 OLED is the entry-level OLED TV in LG's product lineup. In our LG A2 OLED review, we found the TV delivered excellent picture quality. The TV offers deep blacks and a huge range of vibrant colors. LG's 4K UHD upscaling looks fantastic, and there is support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Viewing angles are great, too, so you can rest assured that no matter where you sit, you'll have a brilliant view.

However, keep in mind that LG did make some sacrifices to keep the price of this TV so low. The brightness on this panel, for instance, isn't the best. The LG A2 OLED couldn't keep up with some of our best OLED TVs. It's not a total dealbreaker: bright, colorful films like Top Gun: Maverick or Encanto will look fantastic, but you might be left struggling to make out details in a dark film like The Batman. If you're looking for brightest OLED TV, the LG G2 OLED is our pick, but it starts at a much higher price of $2,199 for a 55-inch model.

Additionally, the LG A2 OLED isn't the best TV for next-gen gamers. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and no HDMI 2.1 support, this TV could leave you behind if you're a competitive racing or FPS gamer. On the plus side, lag time is very low, and you get access to LG's excellent Game Optimizer menu, so it's a good TV for casual gamers.

This is one of the the cheapest OLED TV deals we've ever seen, so it's a no-brainer for anyone dipping their toes into OLED for the first time.