The best-looking Fitbit just hit its lowest price ever

Don't hang about — Fitbit’s most stylish fitness band just crashed in price for Sam’s Club members.

Right now, you can get the Fitbit Luxe for $89 at Sam's Club if you have a membership. And if not, don’t worry — you can also pick up the Fitbit Luxe at Amazon for $99 . If you want to work out while looking stylish, there’s no better option as it's one of the best Fitbit deals around.

Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $89 @ Sam's Club

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Fitbit Luxe in a while — and it comes with extra bands included. Hurry before it sells out, and if it does, check the deal below at Amazon.

Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

There's no doubt about it, this is one of Fitbit's most stylish fitness trackers. It's got a lightweight, attractive design, a color touchscreen, and Fitbit's health management tools. There's no in-built GPS with this one, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a great buy.

In our Fitbit Luxe review , we found that there was lots to love about this device. It made our list of the best Fitbits thanks to being so fashionable — but don’t worry, it doesn’t trade form for function. The Fitbit Luxe is still kitted out with Fitbit’s Activity Zone Minutes, sleep tracking, stress management tools, and a 5-day battery life.

Whether you choose to buy from Sam’s Club or Amazon, you’ll also get a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium with your purchase (usually $9.99/month.) This will give you access to workouts, guided yoga and meditation, and recipe ideas. You’ll also get some more in-depth health tracking features, like advanced sleep tracking and your daily readiness score.

The Fitbit Luxe is lightweight and comfortable to wear, and its stylish metal casing means it looks great on your wrist. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to track your running route on its own as it lacks GPS — but this isn’t a deal breaker if you’re using it for casual exercise. It still tracks the important stuff, like your step count, heart rate, and calories burned.