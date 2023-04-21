Hurry! The best gaming laptop we've tested is $650 off at Best Buy now

Best Buy is quickly becoming the retailer to beat when it comes to seriously good weekend sales, and that’s no different right now as it’s just launched another three-day sales event (opens in new tab) that is set to run until Sunday (April 23).

Among the various tech deals are some excellent savings on the best gaming laptops, including a major discount for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 . This is our top pick when it comes to gaming laptops and we love its vibrant display, elegant chassis and strong battery life. It’s a machine we’ve previously recommended at full price but now it’s available with such a hefty discount it’s an even better buy.

Right now, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $650 off its full list price of $1,649, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this particular configuration. In fact, this isn’t just a great gaming laptop deal, it’s also one of the best laptop deals you’ll find in general.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop has just been slashed $650 off at Best Buy, dropping it to an all-time low price of $999. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also packs a 14-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike and we rank it as the best gaming laptop you can buy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus ROG Zephrus G14 key feature Display 14" LED (2560 x 1600), 120Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6000 GPU AMD Radeon RX 6700S Storage 1TB SSD Ports 5 (HDMI, 2x USB-4 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — What you need to know

Price history: Like most gaming laptops the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is available with a range of internal components which has a direct impact on its price. We've seen top-of-the-line models retail for as much as $1,899, but this specific model was on sale for $1,199 during the holiday sales last year. It subsequently dropped down to $1,099 back in March, and it's now hit $999 which is its lowest price ever.

Review consensus: In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we labeled the laptop a "portable powerhouse" and praised for it "delivering a potent blend of performance, portability and power efficiency" while noting that "it can't match the outlandish battery life of its predecessors, but the brighter screen is worth it." We did have a few performance hiccups during our testing, and the 720p webcam made us grumble, but there's a reason this laptop tops our list of the best gaming laptops. It thoroughly earns its Editor's Choice seal of approval.

Buy it if: You want a solid gaming laptop for a reasonable price. It's also a great pick if you value style as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 sports a generally sleek aesthetic that is very easy on the eye. It's also worth considering if you want strong battery life as we managed more than 10 hours on a single charge in our testing.

Don't buy if it: You demand top-of-the-line specs. This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is well-equipped to play loads of the best PC games, but it's not the most powerful option on the market. Of course, if you want more power that will come with an increase in the overall price you'll have to pay.