The Amazon Fire HD 10 is 50% off right now in Black Friday tablet deal

Amazon loves to take its own devices' prices down for Black Friday deals, and this might be the best one we've seen yet for tablets.

For a limited time you can get the Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet for $74 on Amazon, which is a $75 discount. A slightly bigger deal awaits families, as the Fire HD 10 Kids is $119, an $80 discount. That makes them both some of the best value tablets Prime Day has to offer.

These are two of the best Amazon Black Friday deals I've seen yet, and a healthy reminder to wait to buy Amazon's own products until Black Friday or Prime Day (if you can wait, that is).

Over thirteen hours of battery life, more RAM and a smaller design made the 2021 Fire HD 10 an interesting update to the 2019 model. And if your Fire HD 10 is older, you'll also be surprised to see USB-C now come standard!

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

You can save a little more if you're buying for a child or pack of kids who can share. This model takes all of those above features, and adds a solid protective case, a serious 2-year no-questions-asked warranty and a year of the Amazon Kids Plus subscription service.

Amazon's Fire Tablet range has temptingly affordable models on the smaller side, but we really recommend you get the biggest one — because it's the best. As explained in our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review, this is a very solid update.

You won't see the picture quality you find in the Fire HD 10's Full HD 1080p screen on Amazon's other tablets. Not only is it sharper, it's also got better color output, with 106% of the sRGB spectrum, vs the Fire HD 8's 80% rating.

As for that kids edition, it's a great way to make sure your child doesn't break your investment. Amazon's protective cases are durable and provide solid padding, plus that two year worry-free guarantee helps in any other situation.

