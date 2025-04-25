Massive Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — here's 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now

The weekend is finally here — and if you're looking to indulge in a little retail therapy, Amazon offering some major deals that you don't want to miss.

For instance, the Amazon Book Sale is happening now. As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Kindle Colorsoft for just $224, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for our favorite Kindle. If you're looking to score an epic TV deal, look no further than the Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV that's now $400 off.

Below, I've rounded up all my favorite Amazon deals that I plan on shopping this weekend. Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Best Amazon Deals

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. It's your one-stop-shop for the latest bestsellers as well as all kinds of fiction and non-fiction titles. Right now you can get 3 months for just $0.99. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay the standard price of $11.99/month.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $31 at Amazon Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $64 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 represents the sweet spot in terms of price, power, and functionality. This 2024 model packs AI features, such as AI summaries in the Amazon Silk web browser and AI image generation for wallpapers. On the hardware front, you'll find an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) touchscreen, hexa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You also get 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, and up to 13 hours of battery life

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $140 now $79 at Amazon Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Flex 2 is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. I love how easy it is to use the custom EQ, so I can really dial it in to a sound profile that I love. Add in 12 hours of battery life and you have a great deal.

Lowest Price! Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave it 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $198 at Amazon These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our review because of their great ANC, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's very close.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $199 at Amazon Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. At $199 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors.

Lowest Price! Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224 at Amazon The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see books or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. In our Kindle Colorsoft review, we called it a winner thanks to its sharp and vibrant color display, lightweight design, long battery life, and enormous Kindle library.

Lowest price Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $299 now $269 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $349 at Amazon If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $469 at Amazon If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at a fair price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

75" for $1,999

Save $700! Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,997 now $1,297 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.