Score! This 55-inch Samsung OLED TV just is $1,100 off right now

The S95B is the first QD-OLED from Samsung, and it's seriously impressive. Before the newer Samsung S95C came along, we ranked it as one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

Right now the Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV is $1,349 at Woot. This TV is starting to sell out at most retailers, so I recommend acting soon if you want this deal.

In our Samsung S95B OLED review, we were seriously impressed by this TV's overall performance. We saw a peak brightness of 1,050 nits, which is an awesome result for an OLED TV. Color accuracy was also strong, with 100% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut and a 3.0184 Delta-E score. The TV's 4K AI Neural Processing made 1080p content look sharp and viewing angles were great.

Unfortunately, it's not all perfect — the Samsung S95B cannot produce true blacks. We tested this TV with movies like Dune and The Batman, and still thought shadows and dark moments were handled well, so it's not a huge issue. But if only the best black coloring will do for you, TVs like the Sony Bravia XR A95K will serve you well.

As for sound, we found that the the Samsung S95B's 60-watt speakers delivered a great audio experience. Sound effects, dialogue and music were balanced and there was plenty of bass. For gamers, this TV has a super low lag time of of 9.2ms, a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support.

The Samsung S95B may not be available for purchase for much longer, so act now if it's the TV you want. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.