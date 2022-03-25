Save up to $500 off select gaming rigs in this killer Microsoft sale

If you’ve been looking for a new gaming rig, then this sale at Microsoft is what you’ve been waiting for. Currently, you can save big on a range of gaming laptops and desktops at Microsoft’s online store.

For example, you can grab the Razer Book 13 starting from just $1,699 right now. That’s $300 off, and one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen all year. Make sure to check out the whole Microsoft gaming sale to take advantage of these offers.

Razer Book 13: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Microsoft

The Razer Book 13 features a 13.4" FHD touch screen display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. A solid gaming laptop that will suit your needs. The touchscreen is an added bonus.

There are plenty of options available in this sale, so you’re sure to find something you like. The Razer Book 13 is a great option, with powerful specs that make it a good all-around package. It has a 13.4-inch touch display, Intel i7 processor, 16GB memory and 512GB storage. It’s also lightweight, weighing just 3 pounds, so you’ll easily be able to take it on the go and enjoy great performance on the move.

But this laptop’s keyboard isn’t just comfortably sized, it’s backlit with RGB lights. This is one of the few productivity laptops to have this stylish feature, so it really makes the Razer Book 13 stand out.

If you’re ready to splurge, you could also opt for the MSI GS76 Stealth for $2,699 . It’s pricey, but it has the specs to match — you’ll get 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a top-notch NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It’s $400 off its usual price.